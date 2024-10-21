6 steps to maintain a pest-free home

Image by chien than from Pixabay

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Pests can be a nuisance when they invade homes. The alarming buzzing sound of mosquitoes and cockroaches and the itchy bites of bed bugs can be enough to drive someone crazy. Not to mention the trigger of allergies, the spread of diseases, and property damage. This article highlights some crucial steps for maintaining a pest-free home to put homeowners’ minds at ease.

Regular inspections

Scheduling pest control inspections regularly with a reputable Houston Pest Control company is the first line of defense and proactive strategy against pest infestations. The experts can catch early signs of pest infestations, highlight the vulnerabilities in a home, and suggest the most suitable preventive measures. This can help homeowners address potential pest issues quickly, saving them the stress, time, and money needed to eliminate a full-blown infestation.

Consistent cleaning and tidying

Pests often invade a property for shelter, water, and food. By frequently and thoroughly cleaning their homes, homeowners can leave nothing behind for pests to feed on. A clean home minimizes food sources and hiding spots for pests, making them disappear.

Wiping down tables and countertops, dusting regularly, and vacuuming floors are important preventative measures. Dirty dishes can also be cleaned from the kitchen sink, and exposed food removed from the counters. To minimize hiding places, eliminate clutter, such as stacks of newspapers, cardboard boxes, and piles of dirty laundry.

Proper seal-up of gaps, cracks, doors and windows

Pests find entry points into a property through small cracks in a home’s foundation, doors, and windows. Don’t underestimate even the most minor gaps, as they are an open invitation for rodents and insects.

Use caulk or weather stripping around windows and doors to seal all the insect access points and lock in the air. Bigger cracks or gaps may require a hardware cloth or expandable foam sprays to seal the openings.

Plants and mulch kept at bay

Mulch and plants around a home are among the culprits for inviting unwanted guests, such as ants, mice, and roaches. While it is okay to adorn the outdoor living space with some greenery, it can quickly become a haven for vermin and insects if not well maintained.

Combat this by setting up mulch a few inches from the home’s foundation. Don’t overwater plants to minimize damp environments that can attract pests. Plants like Marigolds can be included in the backyard when planting to repel bugs naturally. Also, plant herbs, like mint and rosemary, to produce odors that keep pests at bay.

Proper pet food storage

Pet food is equally a magnet for pests as human food. Find a way to handle uneaten pet food to avoid supplying unwanted guests with consistent food and increasing their activity around the home. Protect the pet’s food by covering it with a lid or storing it when not eating. Be sure to clean up immediately after the pet finishes eating.

Regular drain clean-up

Clogged drains provide a conducive breeding ground for flies, increasing the risk of infestations. If a funky smell starts coming from the home’s drains, it’s time to eliminate the decaying organic matter that attracts flies and cockroaches. Mix hot water and vinegar and pour it down the drain regularly to clean the gunk, kill any odor, and deter pests.

You can follow these steps to prevent pests from invading your home. If they are already there, engage a reputable pest control service to eliminate them and continue with preventive maintenance.