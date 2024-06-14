6 reasons to prioritize your health today

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

1. You might have a condition that requires treatment

If you typically ignore health issues, hoping they’ll disappear, prioritizing your health will give you the motivation to get treatment. With health on your mind, you’ll be more likely to have symptoms checked out — that could be more beneficial than you realize.

For example, if you’ve been feeling pain in your stomach area, there are a lot of potential causes. It could be gas, IBS, or you could be sensitive to gluten and dealing with a leaky gut. However, if you’ve tried a bunch of remedies and nothing has helped, it could be unrelated to food. For some people, stomach pain is a symptom of peritoneal mesothelioma, which is a rare and aggressive cancer of the stomach lining.

Hopefully you aren’t dealing with anything too serious, but if you’ve got some undiagnosed or strange symptoms, seeing a doctor should be the first item on your list to get your health back.

2. Health isn’t hard to attain

Getting healthy doesn’t have to be difficult. At first, it might seem impossible, but as you gain momentum, it will get easier, and you’ll start to feel so good you won’t want to quit.

All it takes in the beginning is commitment. Even if you don’t have the right equipment or you can’t get to the gym, you can still do bodyweight exercises and improvise at home with bands and YouTube videos for instruction. If working out intensely isn’t your cup of tea, yoga is an excellent option, and it will help you strengthen your core.

3. Gradual improvement is worth celebrating

If you’re hesitant to get started because you feel overwhelmed, don’t worry because you don’t need to do everything at once. With some motivation and determination, you can improve your health, even if it’s just a little bit at a time. For example, you can start going for a walk around the block every night, replace fast food with home-cooked meals, hit the gym a couple of times a week, or start working out at home.

There are no quick fixes, but if you stay the course, you’ll notice improvement over time. All of your small accomplishments will eventually bring you to your goal.

4. You have dependents

Having people who rely on you for support is the best reason to prioritize your health. If you have kids, for example, you probably want to stick around for as long as possible to be part of their lives. If your health ends up failing, you won’t be able to take care of anyone, maybe not even yourself.

If you struggle to find motivation to stay healthy for yourself, at least do it for the people who depend on you, whether it’s children, an elderly parent, or a disabled spouse.

5. Your health insurance premiums might skyrocket

Although you can’t be denied coverage in the United States for having a preexisting condition, certain factors determine higher rates. It could also bar you from getting health insurance in the first place if you have to pass a physical to get a job that you were hoping you could get insurance through. You can’t be required to take a physical to get insurance, but if it’s required to get the job, you will be out of luck.

Another way being unhealthy can raise your costs is if you max out your limits on a short-term plan. Even if your short-term plan has a high maximum, it’s not unheard of for certain medical conditions to reach $1 million in costs just in the first year. If this happens to you, you’ll be paying out of pocket. However, this won’t apply to normal healthcare plans since only short-term healthcare plans are exempt from some of the coverage mandates set forth in the Affordable Care Act.

6. You might not qualify for life insurance

If you plan on getting a life insurance policy, but can’t pass a physical, you may not be able to get much of a plan. Life insurance companies want to know that you’re healthy enough to live for a while before anyone will file a claim on your policy. Healthy people get lower monthly rates and higher coverage.

Health is gained one decision at a time

Each day, you have the option to make healthy choices that move you toward health and away from things that will throw you off track. Achieving your ideal level of health won’t happen overnight, but you will eventually get there by making one healthy decision at a time.