6 effective strategies for managing Alzheimer’s and dementia

Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Over 50 million people worldwide live with dementia, according to the WHO. Of these, 60–70% suffer from Alzheimer’s. Since there is no definitive cure for the condition, managing it remains the most effective strategy yet.

Now, coping with Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia can feel overwhelming and confusing. Where do you even begin to navigate a progressive disease that compromises memory, behavior, and functional abilities?

With proper approach, support, and understanding, people with dementia can still find moments of joy and connection. Consider following these six tips that offer guidance on moving forward.

1. Early diagnosis And intervention

Catching Alzheimer’s early can allow your medical team to monitor symptoms and start medications to potentially slow progression. Intervention during the mild stages can buy precious time to plan care and make lifestyle adaptations.

2. Social engagement

Humans are social creatures, so don’t isolate yourself. Social engagement can significantly contribute to boosting mood and preserving cognitive function.

Make sure to engage in fun hobbies and group activities that promote mental activity and camaraderie. Continue attending religious services, playing cards with friends, or working on puzzles.

Rely on your family to organize regular visits, outings, and gatherings to nourish the soul. For both you and relatives playing supportive roles, connect with local dementia support groups.

With professional care providers, such as this one offering top aged care in Melbourne, also available, you won’t run short of community support as you deal with the condition.

3. Cognitive stimulation

Exercising your brain is just as important as exercising your body. Seek out activities you enjoy that give your mind a workout to help preserve cognitive abilities.

Do crossword or jigsaw puzzles to sharpen connections in the brain. Play mentally stimulating games, such as Scrabble, bridge, sudoku, or brain-training apps or computer games.

Try new hobbies that challenge you, like learning a musical instrument, painting, knitting, or taking an art appreciation course at your local senior center. You could even brush up on a foreign language. The options for promoting gray matter health are endless.

Match the mental exercise to your interests and current level of function. The key is to regularly challenge those neural pathways.

4. Physical activity

Movement is key for physical health, but did you know that exercise can actually help boost brainpower? Indeed, exercise stimulates the growth of new brain cells and connections. Breaking a sweat leads to better mood, sleep, attention span, and memory over the long run.

Aim for 30 minutes per day of walking, swimming, dancing, Tai Chi, or other heart-pumping activities that you enjoy. If you have mobility issues or haven’t exercised in a while, secure a medical clearance first and then start small.

Recruit family members to join you and make it social. Dementia-friendly exercise classes are also widely available too. Just listen to your body and move at your own pace.

5. Safe and structured environment

Being surrounded by your loved ones can elicit a sense of familiarity and order, easing some of the disorientation that comes with dementia. Aside from this social and emotional security, however, a safe physical environment is equally important.

Take time to declutter living spaces and remove trip hazards, like rugs or tangled cords. Install grab bars in the bathroom and additional lighting, and monitor stove usage for safety as well.

Label drawers, cabinets, and doors with words or photos to provide visual cues. Using pill organizers and calendars will also assist with sticking to routines. You can even place signs or notes offering gentle reminders to lock doors or turn off appliances.

The goal is to set up an environment that prompts independent functioning for as long as possible. This provides a sense of dignity and confidence even as the disease progresses.

6. Support for caregivers

Caring for someone with dementia takes immense patience and can become an around-the-clock job. Don’t go it alone. Build a support network by informing family and friends how they can best assist you. Respite care provides temporary relief so you can recharge.

Consider hiring home health aides for periods throughout the week or enrolling your loved one in an adult day program. Joining a caregiver support group helps you share knowledge and struggles with others walking in your shoes.

Also, make self-care a priority by eating well, exercising, getting enough sleep, and maintaining social connections. Seek counseling if stress or depression creeps up. Compare notes with other caregivers, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. You can’t provide good care to someone else without taking care of yourself first.

In closing

Dealing with dementia sure tosses some overwhelming obstacles your way. But by leaning on community support systems and focusing on victories rather than defeats, you can discover there’s still joy to be found in living with dementia.

So take it step by step, get inventive when you need to, and don’t forget to care for yourself too. This isn’t an easy road, but focusing on meaningful moments can surely make the trip more enjoyable.