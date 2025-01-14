57 national forests with campgrounds open year-round

Outwander used USDA Forest Service data to identify year-round campgrounds in national forests and provided information about their availability. - PHkorsart // Shutterstock

As winter approaches, camping opportunities become more limited in most parts of the United States. However, for much of the South—as well as RVers and ambitious cold-weather enthusiasts—camping season never ends. Throughout national forests across the U.S., year-round camping options are abundant, offering many amenities and accessibility options.

Outwander used forest service data from the Department of Agriculture to identify year-round campgrounds in national forests nationwide. The campgrounds are listed in alphabetical order. We looked at the number and names of available year-round campgrounds for each.

National parks, from Yellowstone and Grand Canyon to Acadia and Valley Forge, focus largely on preserving natural and historic resources. National forests, meanwhile, are managed for everything from recreation and resource preservation to grazing and wildlife.

With the overcrowding (especially in recent years) of visitors to national parks, national forests can offer a welcome respite for travelers seeking peace and solitude. Visitors should always check forest and campground websites before traveling in case of weather advisories or temporary closures.

Several national forests on this list feature just one or two year-round campgrounds, while Idaho’s Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest boasts 40. Depending on the adventure you’re pursuing—whether snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or avoiding the white stuff altogether and opting for a trip south for warm-weather hiking—these campgrounds provide a range of settings to serve as home base during every kind of outdoor escape.





woodsnorthphoto // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania: Allegheny National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 2

– Campground names:

– – Clarion River Campsites

– – Willow Bay Recreation Area

Noah Sauve // Shutterstock

California: Angeles National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 25

– Campground names:

– – Appletree Campground

– – Bear Campground

– – Bear Canyon Trail Camp

– – Big Rock Campground

– – Blue Ridge Campground

– – Cabin Flat Campground

– – Cooper Canyon Trail Camp

– – Devore Trail Camp

– – Glenn Camp Campground

– – Gould Mesa Trail Camp

– – Hoegees Trail Camp

– – Idlehour Trail Camp

– – Little Jimmy Trail Camp

– – Los Alamos Campground

– – Millard Trail Camp

– – Monte Cristo Campground

– – Oak Flat Campground

– – Peavine Campground

– – Pyramid Lake–Los Alamos Group Campground

– – Southfork Campground

– – Spring Camp Campground

– – Spruce Grove Trail Camp

– – Sulphur Springs Trail Camp

– – Valley Forge Trail Camp

– – West Fork Trail Camp

Gestalt Imagery // Shutterstock

Arizona: Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 2

– Campground names:

– – Black Jack Campground (Weather-dependent)

– – Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area Campground

melissamn // Shutterstock

Utah and Wyoming: Ashley National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 6

– Campground names:

– – Big Pine I River Camp

– – Big Pine II River Camp

– – Bootleg River Camp

– – Cats Paw River Camp

– – Cottonwood River Camp

– – Dripping Springs Campground

melissamn // Shutterstock

Montana: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground name:

– – Bear Creek Campground and Picnic Area

Susan Natoli // Shutterstock

South Dakota and Wyoming: Black Hills National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 2

– Campground names:

– – Black Fox Campground

– – Castle Peak Campground

charles hester // Shutterstock

Georgia: Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 17

– Campground names:

– – Deep Hole Recreation Area

– – DeSoto Falls Recreation Area

– – Cooper Creek Recreation Area

– – Cottonwood Patch Campground

– – Hickey Gap Campground

– – Jacks River Fields Campground (Limited access in winter)

– – Lake Russell Recreation Area Campground

– – Lake Sinclair Recreation Area

– – Lake Winfield Scott Campground (Partial seasonal closure)

– – Morganton Point Campground

– – Mulky Campground

– – Oconee River Campground

– – Sarah’s Creek Campground

– – Tallulah River Campground

– – Toccoa River Sandy Bottoms Recreation Area

– – West Fork Campground

– – Willis Knob Horse Camp

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Wisconsin: Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 2

– Campground names:

– – Picnic Point Recreation Area

– – Wabasso Lake Recreation Area

lynn friedman // Shutterstock

Minnesota: Chippewa National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground names:

– – Noma Lake Campground

NayaDadara // Shutterstock

New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas: Cibola National Forest and Grasslands

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 12

– Campground names:

– – Black Kettle Campground

– – Bosque Campground

– – East Bluff #1 Campground – Lake McClellan

– – Lake Marvin Campground

– – Lake McClellan Campground

– – McDowell Campground

– – Mills Canyon Campground

– – Red Canyon Campground

– – Red Cloud Campground

– – Skipout Campground

– – Spring Creek Campground

– – Tajique Campground

Rosamar // Shutterstock

California: Cleveland National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 4

– Campground names:

– – Bobcat Meadow Campground

– – Corral Canyon Campground

– – Crestline Picnic Area

– – El Cariso Campground

BCFC // Shutterstock

Arizona: Coconino National Forest Recreation

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 2

– Campground names:

– – Chavez Crossing Group Campground

– – Clints Well Campground

Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

Washington: Colville National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground names:

– – Tiffany Springs Campground

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

Arizona: Coronado National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 10

– Campground names:

– – Arcadia Campground

– – Bog Springs Campground

– – Lakeview Campground

– – Peppersauce Campground

– – Rock Bluff Group Site

– – Stockton Pass Campground

– – Sycamore Campground

– – Twilight Group Campground

– – Upper Arcadia Group Site

– – White Rock Campground

Nikki Yancey // Shutterstock

Montana and South Dakota: Custer Gallatin National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 7

– Campground names:

– – Battle Ridge Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Blacks Pond Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Canyon Campground

– – Cow Creek Campground And Picnic Area (Weather dependent)

– – Holiday Spring Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Lantis Spring Campground (Weather dependent)

– – M-K Campground (Limited service in winter)

Dennis MacDonald // Shutterstock

North Dakota: Dakota Prairie Grasslands

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground name:

– – Buffalo Gap Campground (Limited services in winter)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Kentucky: Daniel Boone National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 3

– Campground names:

– – Bee Rock Campground (Partial seasonal closure)

– – S-Tree Campground (Partial seasonal closure)

– – Turkey Foot Campground

Isaac Crabbe // Shutterstock

Oregon: Deschutes National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 4

– Campground names:

– – Allen Springs Campground

– – Camp Sherman Campground

– – Lower Bridge Campground

– – Pine Rest Campground

Iv-olga // Shutterstock

Utah: Dixie National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground names:

– – Blue Spruce Campground (Weather dependent)

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

California: Eldorado National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground names:

– – Dru Barner Campground

phonghoang // Shutterstock

South Carolina: Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 8

– Campground names:

– – Brick House Campground

– – Buck Hall Recreation Area

– – Elmwood Recreation Area

– – Cassidy Bridge Hunt Camp

– – Honey Hill Recreation Area

– – Lick Fork Lake Recreation Area

– – Sedalia Campground

– – Whetstone Horse Camp

Film Adventure // Shutterstock

Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia: George Washington & Jefferson National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 5

– Campground names:

– – Camp Run Campground

– – Greenwood Point Campground

– – Hone Quarry Campground

– – Little Fort Campground

– – Wolf Gap Recreation Area

Kushal Bose // Shutterstock

Washington: Gifford Pinchot National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 2

– Campground names:

– – Government Mineral Springs

– – Sunset Falls Campground and Day Use

William Silver // Shutterstock

New Mexico: Gila National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 2

– Campground names:

– – Aeroplane Mesa Campground

– – Cosmic Campground International Dark Sky Sanctuary

Alisha Bube // Shutterstock

Indiana: Hoosier National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 3

– Campground names:

– – Blackwell Campground

– – North Face Loop

– – Shirley Creek Campground

Al Bittler // Shutterstock

California and Nevada: Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 2

– Campground names:

– – Fletcher View Campground

– – Kyle Canyon Picnic Area

ehrlif // Shutterstock

Michigan: Huron-Manistee National Forests

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 2

– Campground names:

– – Timber Creek Campground

– – Twinwood Lake Campground

Evan Haas // Shutterstock

Idaho: Idaho Panhandle National Forests

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 3

– Campground names:

– – Copper Creek Campground

– – Meadow Creek Campground

– – Robinson Lake Campground

Tim Malek // Shutterstock

New Mexico: Lincoln National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground name:

– – Skyline Campground

Steven Beck // Shutterstock

California: Los Padres National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 20

– Campground names:

– – Baja Campground

– – Ballinger Campground

– – Bates Canyon Campground

– – Davy Brown Campground

– – Figueroa Campground

– – Friis Campground

– – Fremont Campground

– – Hi Mountain Campground

– – Holiday Group Campground

– – Horseshoe Springs Campground

– – La Panza Campground

– – Los Prietos Campground

– – Miranda Pine Campground

– – Nira Campground

– – Paradise Campground

– – Rancho Nuevo Campground

– – Rose Valley Campground

– – Sage Hill Group Campground

– – Toad Springs Campground

– – Upper Oso Campground

Marieke Peche // Shutterstock

Colorado and Utah: Manti-La Sal National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground name:

– – Upper Six Mile Ponds Campground

Randy Kostichka // Shutterstock

Missouri: Mark Twain National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 8

– Campground names:

– – Bar-K Wrangler Camp

– – Berryman Campground

– – Cobb Ridge Recreation Area

– – Fourche Lake Recreation Area

– – Greer Crossing Recreation Area

– – Hazel Creek Campground

– – McCormack Lake Recreation Area

– – Pinewoods Lake Recreation Area

Daniel Koglin // Shutterstock

Texas: National Forests and Grasslands in Texas

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 2

– Campground names:

– – 514-D White Rock Horse Camp

– – 566 Piney Creek Horse Camp

JNix // Shutterstock

Alabama: National Forests in Alabama

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 4

– Campground names:

– – Brushy Lake Recreation Area

– – Payne Lake Recreation Area

– – Pine Glen Recreation Area

– – Warden Station Horse Camp

P T Hamilton // Shutterstock

North Carolina: National Forests in North Carolina

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 15

– Campground names:

– – Arrowhead Campground

– – Badin Horse Camp or Old Horse Camp

– – Badin Lake Campground and Group Camp

– – Canebrake Horse Camp

– – Cedar Point Campground

– – Cove Creek Group Campground

– – Flanners Beach/Neuse River Campground

– – Horse Cove Campground

– – Kuykendall Group Campground

– – North Mills River Campground (Limited services in winter)

– – Oyster Point Campground

– – Uwharrie Hunt Camp

– – West Morris Mtn. Campground

– – White Pines Group Campground

– – Wine Spring Horse Camp

marekuliasz // Shutterstock

Nebraska: Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground name:

– – Bessey Recreation Complex and Campground

Robert Travis // Shutterstock

Idaho: Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 40

– Campground names:

– – Bridge Creek Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Castle Creek Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Cedars Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Crooked River Campground #3 (Weather dependent)

– – Ditch Creek Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Dixie Meadow Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Fish Creek Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Five Mile Campground (Weather dependent)

– – French Gulch Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Granite Springs Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Halfway House Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Knife Edge Campground and River Access (Weather dependent)

– – Leggett Creek Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Lolo Creek Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Mackay Bar Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Mallard Creek Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Meadow Creek Campground (Weather dependent)

– – North Fork Slate Creek Campground (Weather dependent)

– – O’Hara Saddle Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Orogrande Campground #1 and #2 (Weather dependent)

– – Orogrande Campground #3 and #4 (Weather dependent)

– – Orogrande Summit Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Oxbow Campsite (Weather dependent)

– – Poet Creek Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Race Creek Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Red River Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Rocky Bluff Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Sam’s Creek Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Sing Lee Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Slide Creek Dispersed Site (Weather dependent)

– – Slims Camp (Weather dependent)

– – South Fork Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Spring Bar Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Table Meadows Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Ten Mile (Weather dependent)

– – Trapper Creek Camp Area (Weather dependent)

– – Twenty-mile Bar Dispersed Site (Weather dependent)

– – Weitas Creek Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Wildhorse Campground (Weather dependent)

– – White Sand Campground (Weather dependent)

Jesse Stephens // Shutterstock

Washington: Olympic National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground name:

– – Littleton Horse Camp

ehrlif // Shutterstock

Michigan: Ottawa National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 2

– Campground names:

– – Golden Lake Campground

– – Sylvania Wilderness Backcountry Camping

All Stock Photos // Shutterstock

Arkansas and Oklahoma: Ouachita National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground name:

– – Cedar Lake Recreation Area

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

Arkansas: Ozark-St. Francis National Forests

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 9

– Campground names:

– – Barkshed Recreation Area

– – Bear Creek Lake Recreation Area

– – Brock Creek Lake Recreation Area

– – Cove Lake Recreation Area

– – Gunner Pool Recreation Area (Weather dependent)

– – Long Pool Recreation Area

– – Ozone Recreation Area

– – Redding Recreation Area

– – Richland Creek Recreation Area

Steve Lagreca // Shutterstock

Colorado and Kansas: Pike-San Isabel National Forests

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 10

– Campground names:

– – Cimarron Campground

– – Deer Creek Campground

– – Dexter Campground

– – Hall Valley Campground

– – Handcart Campground

– – Lone Rock Campground

– – Osprey Campground

– – Ouzel Campground

– – Platte River Campground

– – Whiteside Picnic Area

Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

Arizona: Prescott National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 3

– Campground names:

– – Alto Pit OHV Day Use/Campground

– – Powell Springs Campground

– – White Spar Campground

IrinaK // Shutterstock

Colorado: Rio Grande National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground name:

– – Rio Grande Campground (Weather dependent)

Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock

Oregon: Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 2

– Campground names:

– – Harr Point Campground

– – Acorn Woman Lakes Campground

linber // Shutterstock

Idaho: Salmon-Challis National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground name:

– – Meadow Lake Campground

Terabithia003 // Shutterstock

California: San Bernardino National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground name:

– – Horse Springs Campground

Virrage Images // Shutterstock

California: Sequoia National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 9

– Campground names:

– – Auxiliary Dam Campground

– – Chico Flat Dispersed Camping

– – French Gulch Group Campground

– – Headquarters Campground

– – Old Isabella

– – Paradise Cove Campground

– – Pioneer Point Campground

– – South Fork Rec Campground

– – Tillie Creek #1 Group Campground

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

California: Shasta-Trinity National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 10

– Campground names:

– – Ackerman Campground

– – Bridge Camp Campground

– – Deadlun Campground

– – Dekkas Rock Group Campground

– – Hayden Flat Campground (Partial seasonal closure)

– – Hirz Bay Campground

– – Lakeshore East Campground

– – Lower Jones Valley Campground

– – Madrone Campground

– – Minersville Campground (Walk-in sites only in winter)

anthony heflin // Shutterstock

Illinois: Shawnee National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 2

– Campground names:

– – Camp Cadiz Campground

– – Pine Hills Campground

Toms Auzins // Shutterstock

California: Sierra National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 9

– Campground names:

– – Bear Wallow Camping Area

– – Bretz Mill Campground

– – Crane Valley Group Campground

– – Dry Gulch Campground

– – Gravel Flat Camping Area

– – Kirch Flat Campground

– – Kirch Flat Group Campground

– – Lupine Cedar Bluff Campground

– – Recreation Point Group Campground

Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock

Oregon: Siuslaw National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 26

– Campground names:

– – Alder Dune Campground

– – Baker Beach Campground

– – Big Elk Campground

– – Blackberry Campground

– – Castle Rock Group Campground

– – Driftwood II Campground

– – Dry Lake Horse Camp

– – East Dunes Campground

– – Eel Creek Campground

– – Horse Creek Campground

– – Hauser Sand Camping

– – Horsfall Beach Campground

– – Horsfall Campground

– – Horsfall Sand Camping

– – Lagoon Campground

– – Rocky Bend Group Campground

– – Sandbeach Campground

– – Siltcoos Sand Camping

– – South Jetty Sand Camping

– – Spinreel Campground

– – Spinreel Sand Camping

– – Sutton Campground (Partial seasonal closure)

– – Tahkenitch Landing Campground

– – Tillicum Beach Campground

– – Umpqua Sand Camping

– – West Winds Campground

Jeff Whyte // Shutterstock

Alaska: Tongass National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 2

– Campground names:

– – Ohmer Creek Campground

– – Yakutat Beach Campsite 2

86Eric_Anthony_Mischke 86 // Shutterstock

Arizona: Tonto National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 14

– Campground names:

– – Bagley Flat Campground and Boat Dock

– – Burnt Corral Campground and Day Use Area

– – Cave Creek Group Campground

– – Cholla Campground

– – Frazier Horse Camp and Group Campground

– – Indian Point

– – Kellner Group Site

– – Oak Flat Campground

– – Schoolhouse Campground

– – Sheeps Bridge

– – Sulphide Del Rey Campground

– – The Point Boat Dock, Campground and Picnic Area

– – Timber Camp Recreation Area and Group Campgrounds

– – Windy Hill Campground

Nick Fox // Shutterstock

Oregon: Umpqua National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 9

– Campground names:

– – Ash Flat Campground

– – Boulder Flat Campground

– – Diamond Lake Resort

– – Island Campground

– – Mineral Camp Campground

– – Steamboat Falls Campground

– – South Umpqua Falls Campground

– – Threehorn Campground

– – Toketee Campground

Jesse Stephens // Shutterstock

Idaho and Oregon: Wallowa Whitman National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground name:

– – Pittsburg Campground

NoNameLake // Shutterstock

Oregon: Willamette National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 8

– Campground names:

– – Big Meadows Horse Camp (Weather dependent)

– – Box Canyon Horse Camp (Access road not maintained in winter)

– – Cougar Crossing Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Elk Lake Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Lakes End Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Lookout Campground (Weather dependent)

– – Marion Forks Campground (Weather dependent)

– – South Pyramid Horse Camp

