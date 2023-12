50 coldest cities in America on Christmas

Stacker consulted data from the Climate at a Glance database to uncover which U.S. cities have endured some of the chilliest Christmases. - Eric Francis // Shutterstock

Anuradha Varanasi, Data Work By Emma Rubin

The traditional portrait of a picture-perfect Christmas Day includes neighborhoods covered in soft snow, smoke wafting from homes’ chimneys, and families gathering together to celebrate one of the most highly anticipated holidays of the year. While many hope for a white Christmas, keeping track of weather patterns during December can be tricky in a large country like the United States, with significant weather variations among regions and coastlines.

Stacker consulted data from 214 available U.S. cities in the National Centers for Environmental Information Climate at a Glance database to uncover which cities have endured some of the chilliest Christmases. The data is aggregated monthly. Stacker identified the 50 coldest cities by long-term average temperature from 1991-2020 in December. Additional temperature data in 2022 is also included.

The data shows that while parts of states like Illinois and Nebraska certainly get cold, their December weather might seem like a walk in the park compared to other areas. Regardless, residents are wise to be prepared for severe cold if their hometown or holiday vacation destination appears in this article. Keep several layers of warm clothes handy, including a pair of thick gloves or mittens—and plenty of hot cocoa.

Read on to see which cities in the U.S. have historically endured the coldest Decembers.





James BO Insogna // Shutterstock

#49. Omaha, Nebraska (tie)

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 28.4 F

– December 2022 temperature: 24.4 F (4 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 34 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 14.8 F

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#49. Concord, New Hampshire (tie)

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 28.4 F

– December 2022 temperature: 30.6 F (2.3 F above long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 39.8 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 21.4 F

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#47. Scottsbluff, Nebraska (tie)

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 28.1 F

– December 2022 temperature: 23.2 F (4.9 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 35.4 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 11 F

vermontalm // Shutterstock

#47. Burlington, Vermont (tie)

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 28.1 F

– December 2022 temperature: 31.7 F (3.6 F above long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 37.8 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 25.5 F

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#46. Rockford, Illinois

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 27.8 F

– December 2022 temperature: 26.3 F (1.5 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 34.5 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 18.9 F

jmw22679 // Shutterstock

#44. Billings, Montana (tie)

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 27.7 F

– December 2022 temperature: 19.5 F (8.2 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 28.2 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 10.9 F

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#44. Des Moines, Iowa (tie)

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 27.7 F

– December 2022 temperature: 24.5 F (3.2 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 32.8 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 16.2 F

Teresa Otto // Shutterstock

#43. North Platte, Nebraska

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 27.4 F

– December 2022 temperature: 24.8 F (2.6 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 38 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 11.6 F

E Fehrenbacher // Shutterstock

#42. Elko, Nevada

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 27 F

– December 2022 temperature: 26 F (0.9 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 34.5 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 16.6 F

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#41. Norfolk, Nebraska

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 26.5 F

– December 2022 temperature: 22.3 F (4.2 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 31.3 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 13.2 F

Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock

#40. Great Falls, Montana

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 25.9 F

– December 2022 temperature: 17.3 F (8.6 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 25.8 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 8.8 F

Tammy Bashore // Shutterstock

#39. Rapid City, South Dakota

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 25.8 F

– December 2022 temperature: 20.1 F (5.7 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 31.8 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 8.3 F

Sandra Foyt // Shutterstock

#37. Ely, Nevada (tie)

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 25.6 F

– December 2022 temperature: 25.6 F (0.1 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 37.4 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 11.6 F

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#37. Bangor, Maine (tie)

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 25.6 F

– December 2022 temperature: 31 F (5.4 F above long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 38.6 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 23.4 F

Michael Gordon // Shutterstock

#36. Pocatallo, Idaho

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 25.5 F

– December 2022 temperature: 23.9 F (1.6 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 32 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 15.8 F

Justine Emm // Shutterstock

#35. Missoula, Montana

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 25.4 F

– December 2022 temperature: 22.6 F (2.8 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 30.1 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 15.2 F

Keith Schmidt // Shutterstock

#34. Madison, Wisconsin

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 25.3 F

– December 2022 temperature: 23.5 F (1.8 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 31.4 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 17 F

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#33. Waterloo, Iowa

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 25.2 F

– December 2022 temperature: 22.1 F (3.1 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 30.6 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 13.6 F

Ezekiel1986 // Shutterstock

#31. Green Bay, Wisconsin (tie)

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 25.1 F

– December 2022 temperature: 24.6 F (0.5 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 31 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 18.1 F

Ann Hull // Shutterstock

#31. Montpelier, Vermont (tie)

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 25.1 F

– December 2022 temperature: 30.2 F (5.1 F above long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 37.4 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 23.1 F

Maarten Daams // Shutterstock

#30. La Crosse, Wisconsin

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 24.9 F

– December 2022 temperature: 21.6 F (3.3 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 28.9 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 14.3 F

Doug Tunison // Shutterstock

#29. Casper, Wyoming

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 24.7 F

– December 2022 temperature: 23.6 F (1.1 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 34.8 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 12.5 F

Gerald Marella // Shutterstock

#28. Dubuque, Iowa

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 24.6 F

– December 2022 temperature: 23.2 F (1.4 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 30.9 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 15.5 F

Ems Images // Shutterstock

#27. Sheridan, Wyoming

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 24.5 F

– December 2022 temperature: 18.4 F (6.2 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 28.3 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 7.6 F

6015714281 // Shutterstock

#26. Helena, Montana

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 24.3 F

– December 2022 temperature: 18.4 F (5.9 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 27.8 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 9 F

davidmarxphoto // Shutterstock

#25. Kalispell, Montana

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 24.1 F

– December 2022 temperature: 17.5 F (6.7 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 24.4 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 10.5 F

Ricardo Reitmeyer // Shutterstock

#23. Sioux City, Iowa (tie)

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 24 F

– December 2022 temperature: 19.5 F (4.5 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 28.1 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 12.1 F

Canva

#23. Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan (tie)

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 24 F

– December 2022 temperature: 26.4 F (2.4 F above long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 31.6 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 21.2 F

Tom Reichner // Shutterstock

#22. Pierre, South Dakota

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 22.8 F

– December 2022 temperature: 16.2 F (6.6 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 25.4 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 6.9 F

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#21. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 22.6 F

– December 2022 temperature: 17.3 F (5.3 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 25.2 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 9.3 F

Michael Tatman // Shutterstock

#20. Wausau, Wisconsin

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 22.3 F

– December 2022 temperature: 20.6 F (1.7 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 27.2 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 14 F

Greg Lundgren // Shutterstock

#19. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 22 F

– December 2022 temperature: 18.1 F (3.9 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 24.4 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 11.8 F

Jeff Futter // Shutterstock

#18. Lander, Wyoming

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 21.6 F

– December 2022 temperature: 20 F (1.6 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 31 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 6.7 F

Ventu Photo // Shutterstock

#17. Rochester, Minnesota

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 21 F

– December 2022 temperature: 17.3 F (3.7 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 24.2 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 10.4 F

travelinlenz701 // Shutterstock

#16. Dickinson, North Dakota

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 20.4 F

– December 2022 temperature: 9.7 F (10.7 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 18.4 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 1 F

Ann Stryzhekin // Shutterstock

#15. Caribou, Maine

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 19.9 F

– December 2022 temperature: 26.4 F (6.5 F above long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 33 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 19.8 F

BILD LLC // Shutterstock

#14. Anchorage, Alaska

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 19.5 F

– December 2022 temperature: 14.8 F (4.7 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 21 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 8.5 F

jo Crebbin // Shutterstock

#13. Glasgow, Montana

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 19.1 F

– December 2022 temperature: 7.6 F (11.5 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 16.1 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: -1 F

Phillip Schultz // Shutterstock

#11. Bismarck, North Dakota (tie)

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 18.8 F

– December 2022 temperature: 8.7 F (10.2 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 16.9 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 0 F

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#11. Aberdeen, South Dakota (tie)

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 18.8 F

– December 2022 temperature: 11.3 F (7.4 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 20.5 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 2.1 F

Tom Reichner // Shutterstock

#10. Minot, North Dakota

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 18.4 F

– December 2022 temperature: 8.1 F (10.3 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 16.3 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: -0.1 F

marekuliasz // Shutterstock

#9. Alamosa, Colorado

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 18.3 F

– December 2022 temperature: 23.6 F (5.3 F above long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 42.3 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 4.8 F

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#8. Duluth, Minnesota

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 16.7 F

– December 2022 temperature: 14.1 F (2.6 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 21 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 7.3 F

FiledIMAGE // Shutterstock

#7. Fargo, North Dakota

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 15.9 F

– December 2022 temperature: 10.5 F (5.5 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 18.8 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 3.1 F

Ryzhkov Oleksandr // Shutterstock

#6. Grand Forks, North Dakota

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 12.4 F

– December 2022 temperature: 8.7 F (3.8 F below long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 16.1 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 1.2 F

Canva

#5. Mt. Washington, New Hampshire

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 11.8 F

– December 2022 temperature: 14.8 F (3 F above long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 20.4 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 9.2 F

Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

#4. Bethel, Alaska

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 10 F

– December 2022 temperature: 12.1 F (2.1 F above long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 17.3 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 6.9 F

Benjamin Nocerini/U.S. Coast Guard // Getty Images

#3. Nome, Alaska

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: 9.1 F

– December 2022 temperature: 14.5 F (5.5 F above long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 22.1 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: 7 F

Chollada.p // Shutterstock

#2. Fairbanks, Alaska

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: -4.4 F

– December 2022 temperature: -4.3 F (0.1 F above long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 4.1 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: -12.7 F

Gabriel Johnson // Shutterstock

#1. Utqiaġvik, Alaska

– Long-term average temperature, 1991-2020: -6.3 F

– December 2022 temperature: 4.9 F (11.2 F above long-term average)

– Long-term average daily maximum: 12 F

– Long-term average daily minimum: -2.2 F