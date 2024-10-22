Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

5 tips for avoid sibling disputes when you die

When a parent dies, sibling relationships can become strained, often resurfacing old childhood wounds and resentments
Avatar photo

Published

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash
Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

Emily is a thought leader in Digital Journal’s Insight Forum (become a member).

When a parent dies, sibling relationships can become strained, often resurfacing old childhood wounds and resentments. Grief can aggravate unresolved issues, leading to misunderstandings and conflicts. To minimize the likelihood of such disputes, it’s essential to take proactive steps during your lifetime and when drafting your will. Here are five tips to help reduce the likelihood of sibling disputes after your death.

1. Don’t wait to act

  • Gift property beforehand. If your estate includes real property that’s hard to divide or valued differently by your children, consider transferring ownership or setting up joint tenancies while alive. For example, one child may want to buy out siblings’ shares of the family farm but not the lake property, or a child involved in the family business may opt to inherit the business as their share of the estate.
  • Discuss your plans. Depending on the type of relationship your children have with each other, open dialogue about how you plan to distribute your estate and why, can resolve future misunderstandings and hurt. It’s best to address these issues well before your final days, as you may lack the mental or emotional energy to resolve conflicts later.

2. Provide clear reasons and directions in your will 

Clearly articulate your wishes, and the reasons behind those wishes, in your will

  • If you choose to distribute your estate unevenly, explain your rationale. 
  • If you choose to distribute it evenly even though one child has been your unpaid caregiver for years, give your rationale.  

If there are large or expensive items which you don’t want to distribute prior to your death, but which may lead to a fight, provide a way to decide the issue, for instance electing a disinterested third-party to decide, or a simple game of chance. 

3. Consider sentimental items and family heirlooms

Don’t underestimate the emotional significance of family heirlooms. If you leave no instructions, the executor may struggle to distribute these items fairly. If children have been promised specific items (whether by you, your deceased spouse, or Great-Grandma Gertie), make sure they are clearly identified in your will.

Consider gifting heirlooms or sentimental items before your death but do so fairly to avoid future resentment. Ensure that each child has the opportunity to receive something meaningful (not just your brash, youngest child, who helps himself to a family heirloom every time he visits).

4. Choose the right executor

Select carefully. Consider carefully before appointing multiple children as co-executors unless they work exceptionally well together. A neutral third party may be a better choice, as they have no personal stake in the estate distribution and can approach the situation without emotional bias. When appointing a child as executor, consider their relationship with siblings and ability to handle the estate efficiently without causing disputes. For example, a sentimental child may resist selling the family home, while a pragmatic child may rush to do so. Choose someone who can balance these views.

5. Plan for children who require extra support 

If you have a child who relies on you for financial support or housing due to a disability or health issues, clarify your intentions regarding their arrangements after your death. If you want them to stay in the family home, specify this in your will, including their ownership type — outright ownership, a life estate, or a timeline for finding alternative housing. If you prefer they not continue living there or receiving support, explain your reasoning and why you believe they can manage independently.

To learn more about when you might need an estate litigator, check out our other articles about navigating probatewills, powers of attorney, personal directives, personal representatives and more. 

If you have any questions or concerns about your estate planning or litigation needs, reach out to our team at BD&P to learn more, or complete the form below and BD&P will be in touch.

Contact BD&P:

In this article:Family, Law, Will
Avatar photo
Written By

Sarah Vooys is an Associate at BD&P. She graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty of Law in 2022, where she volunteered with Dalhousie Legal Aid’s tenants’ rights program and supported refugee children in Halifax. She holds a BA and MA in philosophy from the University of Calgary and has published on the philosophy of money. Before law school, she worked as an instructor in outdoor sports like canoeing and mountain biking. Sarah enjoys wilderness adventures, swimming in glacial lakes, and staying active. Her practice spans industries such as construction, oil and gas, power, real estate, and technology, with expertise in areas including intellectual property, construction litigation, technology litigation, privacy and data protection, estate litigation, wills and estates and dispute resolution. Sarah is a member of Digital Journal's Insight Forum.

You may also like:

Billionaire Elon Musk, in his push to reelect Republican Donald Trump, has offered to give $1 million to a random registered voter in one of seven key states every day until election day if they sign a petition to enter the drawing Billionaire Elon Musk, in his push to reelect Republican Donald Trump, has offered to give $1 million to a random registered voter in one of seven key states every day until election day if they sign a petition to enter the drawing

Tech & Science

Is Musk’s million-dollar US voter lottery legal?

Donald Trump surrogate Elon Musk's offer of a million dollars to one registered voter in a swing state every day until the US Election...

14 hours ago
Bitcoin this week reached above $44,000 for the first time since April last year Bitcoin this week reached above $44,000 for the first time since April last year

Business

Q&A: 5 critical questions for crypto’s future in 2025

The availability of regulated instruments that can be used for hedging, leverage trading, and yield generation opens the door.

16 hours ago
Joey McIntyre in 'Drag: The Musical' Joey McIntyre in 'Drag: The Musical'

Entertainment

Review: Joey McIntyre, Alaska, and Nick Adams star in the Off-Broadway show ‘Drag: The Musical’

"Drag: The Musical" starring Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block, Alaska and Nick Adams, opened Off-Broadway on Monday, October 21st at New...

17 hours ago
Mason McCulley Mason McCulley

Entertainment

Mason McCulley talks about his new play and the digital age

Mason McCulley chatted about his new play "Carole Cook Died For My Sins" and being a part of the digital age.

24 hours ago