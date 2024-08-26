5 of the biggest interior design trends of 2024 so far

Lazzoni Modern Furniture dove into industry research and social media crazes to highlight five of the biggest interior design trends of 2024. - Victoria Lytvyn // Shutterstock

Eliza Siegel

When Neil Armstrong stepped foot on the moon for the first time in 1969, Space Age design had already taken hold. As the space race between the U.S. and the former Soviet Union heated up in the late ’50s, futuristic aesthetics proliferated, not only in science fiction films but also in interior spaces. Furniture design used new materials, bold colors, and innovative shapes inspired by rocket ships and UFOs.

Cultural events and values tend to influence design movements throughout history, from the optimistic and prosperous 1920s and its adoption of art deco style to the pared-down, somewhat bland ’90s minimalism that marked the backlash to the exuberant, baroque excess of the ’80s.

What’s hot in interior design at any given time has everything to do with current events, nostalgia, economic trends, and available resources. To determine what’s trending this year, Lazzoni Modern Furniture dove into industry research and social media crazes to highlight five of the biggest interior design trends of 2024.

Uniting these trends is a sense of coziness that can be traced to both the COVID-19 pandemic, when our home environments became more important than ever, and the tumultuous political landscape of an election year. In the face of uncertainty about the future, it’s natural that people want to create comfortable, playful domestic spaces.





Alim Yakubov // Shutterstock

Warm tones

Ultra-modern cool tones are out, and yellows, pinks, oranges, and deep browns are in for 2024.

With Pantone choosing soft Peach Fuzz as its color of the year, and trend forecasting company WGSN opting for a slightly richer Apricot Crush, interior designers are embracing colors that create a restorative mood. Whether used as a wall color that enhances the warmth of a sunlit room, or for a pop of color with pillows or other home accents, warm tones can add energy to various spaces.

If you gravitate more toward neutrals, tastemakers in both fashion and interior design are leaning into “latte dressing,” a colloquialism popularized on social media to describe layers of warm brown tones in an outfit or an interior space that exudes coziness.

Pinkystock // Shutterstock

Quiet luxury

This trend is defined by sophisticated, classic silhouettes; fine fabrics; and comfortable, made-to-last pieces that won’t fall apart within a year or two. In other words, flashy accents and fast furniture are out. Quiet luxury prizes timelessness over trendiness and quality over impulse buying a cheap version of the next hot thing, making it an ecological and economical choice.

Although getting in on the quiet luxury trend can cost a pretty penny, it doesn’t have to break the bank. Searching for well-preserved secondhand pieces at thrift or antique stores, hunting at estate sales, or scouring Facebook Marketplace can yield pre-loved treasures at a fraction of the retail price.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

Romantic flourishes

Bows, florals, and other romantic touches continue to feature heavily in clothes and interiors in 2024. Botanical elements in fabric patterns, wallpaper, and rugs are big right now, as are vintage lighting and beautifully displayed collections of dishware and other finery.

Adjacent to this trend is a continuation of maximalist aesthetics. Embrace gallery walls filled with framed art, niche collections of trinkets, and unique and personal items that make your space feel like yours. In other words, interior design this year is moving away from sterile, ultra-modern finishes and toward a cozier and more eclectic aesthetic.

Victoria Lytvyn // Shutterstock

Texture on texture

It’s easy to think small when adding texture into your space—maybe a throw pillow with a funky fabric or an area rug enlivens the room. But this year, interior designers are embracing multitextured elements on a larger scale.

Think textural wallpaper or interesting paint finishes like Venetian plaster, stucco, or color washing; combining different types of fabrics like velvets and linens; and playing with layers of texture within a whole room, making the carpet, furniture, and drapes all part of a cohesive space.

If revamping an entire room is out of the question, there are many ways to DIY elements of your space or introduce more texture. Start by color washing or wallpapering just one accent wall or finding a throw blanket, pair of pillows, or tableware that offset the texture of your existing furniture.

Chinh Truc // Shutterstock

Bringing the outside in

This trend brings elements of the natural world—wood, stone, plants, natural light—inside the home. Think about incorporating more organic finishes and shapes into your space instead of hard, straight lines. You can also integrate plants more dramatically into your inside space in the form of a living green wall or large houseplants. Using earthy colors like green and terracotta, or even rich jewel tones plucked from the natural world, can also help make your space feel at one with nature.

Story editing by Mia Nakaji Monnier. Additional editing by Kelly Glass and Alizah Salario. Copy editing by Paris Close.

This story originally appeared on Lazzoni and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.