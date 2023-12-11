4 unique Christmas gifts to consider this holiday season

Photo courtesy of Kerasal

The holiday season is a time for celebration, family, and gift-giving. Instead of the same old gifts, why not surprise your loved ones with unique and thoughtful gifts that reflect their personality and interests?

To help you out, here are some of unique Christmas gift ideas to consider:

Markers for your creative friend

Many people think markers are only appropriate for children, but this isn’t the case. Adult markers have been around for decades, and there is no reason you shouldn’t get one.

Markers come in two varieties: water-based and alcohol-based, with quality ranging from one brand to the other.

Water-based markers are ideal for simple coloring, so these are the best if your friend or relative isn’t too skilled. The dye in the markers is not permanent and will eventually fade. They dry slower, and layering colors can frequently ruin the page. They also streak, and while they can be blended, it isn’t easy to do so unless you are an expert artist.

Higher quality water-based markers are available at art stores, but you should avoid giving them to a friend new to art as the marker can ruin the pages of even the highest quality coloring book.

Although most alcohol-based markers are permanent, they can be blended with a unique blending marker or a Q-Tip and rubbing alcohol. Since they are permanent, they are ideal for skilled art pieces, so buying them for your skilled friend is good.

If your friend is just getting started, you can buy them colored pencils, which are one of the greatest options for adults who are just beginning to color because errors are less noticeable.

Colored pencils, like markers, are available in various grades. Choose those that are ideal for your loved one.

Footcare kit for your foot-loving friend

Do you have a friend or relative who loves caring for their feet? You can surprise them this holiday season with a foot care kit. An ideal footcare kit should include the following:

Toenail clippers: It’s recommended that you cut your toenails every six weeks to avoid pain and damage caused by overlong nails rubbing against the shoes. The clippers allow you to trim each toenail straight across, leaving no more than 1-2 mm of growth beyond the tip of the toe.

Foot cream: After pumicing calluses, it’s wise to massage your feet with a high-quality foot cream. When buying the kit, ensure that the cream contains synthetic urea, known for its hydrating and moisturizing characteristics.

Gel plasters: These plasters cushion and cover the damaged areas, minimizing pain and facilitating healing. The gels are beneficial if the tops of blisters have been rubbed away, exposing delicate, weeping skin.

Antiperspirant spray: Because feet have more sweat glands per inch than any other body part, they can become highly sweaty. In addition to cleaning feet daily, it’s wise to use an antiperspirant to keep the feet from sweating.

Antibacterial soap: If your friend’s feet are too sweaty (maybe because they participate in sports or have physically demanding work), they may benefit from using Hibiscrub or a similar antibacterial soap. The soap is a dependable method for removing foot odor produced by bacteria multiplying on sweaty skin.

You must buy from a top-quality brand to get a high-quality foot care kit. One brand you can buy from is Kerasal.

Kerasal is more than just a foot care company, it offers top-quality products that guarantee change and visible results. The Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Line is ideal for anyone looking to enhance their holiday-giving game.

Some products featured in the repair line include the foot repair ointment, which offers revolutionary benefits in just one day.

The foot ointment and foot mask are blended with the aroma of lavender and chamomile for those who appreciate a relaxing routine.

The repair foot peel also contains peppermint, lavender, argan oil, and botanical extracts, ideal for the colder winter.

Bath salt bandle for your bath-loving friend

You can’t go wrong with bath salts if you want something different from the obvious body lotion sets.

Bath salts have a variety of great benefits and are a little different, particularly if your friends and family have never tried them.

One great thing about bath salts is that they are high in magnesium, which helps calm both the body and mind. Magnesium is necessary for muscular relaxation, skin nourishment, and energy production.

For the best results, use a salt bundle with different salts and benefits. For example, you can go for a bundle with salts, ideal for people who require assistance relaxing their muscles.

The bundle should also include Epsom salts that help alleviate DOMS (delayed onset muscular stiffness) symptoms.

If you have someone with dry or troubled skin in mind, ensure the bundle has salts that clean and soften the skin while naturally maintaining the skin barrier.

Self-care journal

A self-care journal is a personal guide to self-discovery intended to assist people in setting goals, tracking moods, and cultivating gratitude in their daily lives.

If you have a friend struggling to track their self-care, you can buy them a self-care journal.

The beauty of a journal is that it’s thoughtful and inexpensive, so if you are operating on a budget, this is a great gift to consider.

Many people think they need to spend a fortune for them to be more appreciated, but this isn’t the case. According to research, spending more money does not always guarantee a well-received gift.

One study showed that the more expensive a gift is, the more givers expected the recipient to appreciate it. However, while givers believed that paying more indicated greater thoughtfulness, receivers did not correlate the price with their level of gratitude.

As long as the gift is thoughtful, receivers are bound to appreciate it.

This means that giving your closest friend a self-care diary as a gift will most wow them and appreciate it greatly, despite it being low cost.

The diary also allows your loved one to learn more about themselves, reduce stress, and better understand their feelings.