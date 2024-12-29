Can AI make vacations easier?

While Brazil has lured millions of vacationers and expatriates, Latin America's largest economy is also shedding thousands of citizens every year as they head to other countries seeking greater economic opportunities and better security - Copyright Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/AFP -

The use of AI is growing rapidly among holiday hunters, as recent reports state that more than four in ten (41 percent) consumers say they have used AI to help plan or research a holiday. This is perhaps expected, considering that 45 percent of consumers stat they feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of holiday choices.

To help holiday hunters narrow down their options, the experts at AIPRM have utilised AI to recommend the top travel destinations for 2025, as well as tips provided to Digital Journal for travelling on a budget.

To gather the data, AIPRM sought to find the best travel destinations for 2025, by utilising AI. To do this, they asked ChatGPT to list the best holiday destinations for 2025, for which it utilised sites such as LonelyPlanet, Gap360, and Expedia. The firms also asked for tips on planning a holiday on a budget, and tips to save money on your holiday.

AI’s Top Travel Destinations for a 2025 Getaway:

Brescia, Italy

Brescia is definitely worth adding to your 2025 travel list. Its rich history makes it home to multiple UNESCO World Heritage sites, such as The City Museum, which includes Roman sites, churches, and an art gallery, so you can be sure to have a charming cultural city break in this stunning Italian setting.

Santa Barbara, California, USA

This coastal city offers a vast array of options for your holiday itinerary, so there’s something for everyone in Santa Barbara. Whether it’s relaxing beaches, outdoor activities, gorgeous architecture and culture, or bars and restaurants you enjoy, you can find it all in Santa Barbara.

Chiang Rai, Thailand

If you love natural beauty and culture, look no further than the ancient city of Chiang Rai, Thailand in 2025. With its various attractions such as Khun Korn Waterfall and its surrounding bamboo forest, royal temples, artwork, and museums, culture is not in short supply here. Additionally, you can visit the Thai Elephant Care Centre, or alternatively, indulge in the city’s nightlife, and enjoy local food and live music.

Albanian Riviera, Albania

The Albanian Riviera is known for its stunning turquoise waters and mountains along the coastline in southwestern Albania. The best time of the year to visit is said to be around May-September. One of its most well-known attractions is The Blue Eye: A freshwater spring with clear water that bubbles up from a deep hole.

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi’s gorgeous landscapes, such as deserts and beaches, and variety of holiday activities make it a great destination for a 2025 getaway. Offering a variety of shopping malls, museums, theme parks, and a vibrant food scene, this is a great place to add to your holiday list. Spring and autumn are said to be the best times to visit, due to fewer crowds and slightly cheaper accommodation costs.

Do these ideas work? Even if they do not, AI can assist those holidaymakers seeking travel at a lower cost.

AI’s Top Tips for Travelling on a Budget:

Pre-Travel Planning

Book Early or Last Minute: You could get cheaper flights and accommodation by booking early, or if you decide on a spontaneous getaway, last-minute deals can sometimes offer good discounts.

Be Flexible with Dates: Lower prices on flights and accommodation can often be obtained by travelling in off-peak seasons, or midweek.

Comparison Tools: Websites such as Google Flights or Skyscanner can help you to find deals on your journey.

Choose Budget Airlines: Always try to go for low cost airlines, although it is important to be aware of any additional baggage fees or seat selection costs that could up the overall price.

Accommodation & Transport

Stay in Hostels or Shared Accommodation: Hostels or dormitories often offer more affordable options than that of hotels.

Make use of Vacation Rentals: Tools such as Airbnb or Vrbo can provide better deals for families or groups than most hotels do.

Consider Alternative Locations: Opting to book accommodation just outside the city centre can help to save on costs, whilst still positioning you close enough to attractions.

Use Public Transport: Using buses, subways, trains, or even walking, can help save costs on taxis.

Travel Light: Avoid over-packing, as this can incur extra baggage fees.

Buy City Passes: These can include unlimited use of public transport as well as discounts on major attractions.

General Tips and Resources