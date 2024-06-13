1934 BBQ serves up and stands out with premium quality, top shelf sauces

Image courtesy of 1934 BBQ

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Alabamans have their football, Louisianans have their gumbo and Mardis Gras, and Texans have a mind-blowing barbeque. The slow and low cooking method and delish sauces date back to the 1800’s when settlers were looking for a way to preserve meat and make it taste good. Now, each corner of the Lone Star State has its own barbeque traditions, from the cowboy style (over an open pit) in West Texas to the Tex-Mex barbacoa served with tortillas in South Texas. In East Texas, they especially love pork and have a pension for chopped meats.

In Waco, nestled in the heart of Central Texas, the barbeque methods were heavily influenced by settlers: Syrian, Czech, German and others. They applied a dry rub to the brisket and smoked it over mesquite, oak, and hickory for hours upon hours (delicious BBQ takes patience). Then, they topped it with a delicious high-quality sauce. (It would be sacrilegious to skimp on the sauce when you have invested that amount of time and money on a great cut of meat).

In 1934, a group of Syrian-Lebanese immigrants in Waco hosted a charity barbeque. Little did they know that this humble endeavor would last for six decades. Fredrick Khoury’s grandfather, one of the founding organization members, created a barbecue sauce for the event, which would eventually become a world class sauce. This “true” Texas sauce not only captures the essence of Central Texas’s barbecue culture in a bottle but holds legendary status within the community and beyond.

With his extensive experience in the food industry, Fredrick Khoury recognized the market’s demand for authentic barbecue sauces made with high-quality ingredients. He embraced his family’s legacy and began producing the sauce commercially, maintaining its original recipe and flavor. Over time, 1934 BBQ has expanded its product line to cater to diverse palettes of barbeque and Bloody Mary enthusiasts while staying true to its roots.

“Our original sauce, Central Texas’ oldest barbecue sauce, embodies the traditional flavors from the early days of modern barbecue. We crafted a unique smoke flavor using smoked ancho chili instead of liquid smoke.” Khoury adds, “For those who enjoy a bit of heat, our mildly spicy version adds a gentle kick without overpowering the food’s natural flavors. It’s important that the sauce complements rather than distracts from the taste of the meat. Additionally, our sweet onion flavor offers a distinctive taste that everyone seems to love and that fills a niche in the market.”

Part of staying true to his roots means that 1934 BBQ Sauce has to stick to its premium quality ingredients. “Quality is paramount. Our products have become high-end, top-shelf items. Initially, I aimed to price our barbecue sauces in the middle range, but keeping with the original recipe, only premium ingredients were to be used, doubling the costs compared to average products in big-box stores. We refuse to compromise by using preservatives, additives or liquid smoke like other companies, thus maintaining our top-shelf status for both our barbecue sauce and Bloody Mary mix. Indeed, you get what you pay for, and our products’ taste and quality speak for themselves.”

While rooted in Texas’s rich barbecue heritage, Khoury has his sights set on broader horizons, with aspirations to reach more barbecue lovers across the nation as well as internationally. “We have been in Austin for the last seven years. We have won the largest international competitions around the world with our Bloody Mary mix and our BBQ sauces have been voted in the Top three sauces of the world. Our clientele are mainly Specialty stores and butcher shops. We reached customers in the UK when TJ Maxx ordered our products for their stores in Germany, Poland and the UK.”

One thing Texans and most Americans know is that barbeque is delicious, and as the popularity of the cuisine continues to spread far and wide, so will the desire for authentic, premium, tasty sauces. Who better than Khoury and 1934 BBQ to give them authenticity and tradition in a bottle? As 1934 continues to offer the country’s oldest bottled BBQ sauce, the future of 1934 BBQ remains as tantalizing as the aroma of a slow-smoked brisket on a summer afternoon in Texas.

Explore the sauces and get on the barbecue bandwagon with Frederick Khoury and 1934 BBQ.