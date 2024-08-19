10 of the best US cities for spectacular summer sunsets

Stacker identified U.S. cities with incredible sunsets using NOAA and Old Farmer's Almanac data. Cities are ordered from highest to lowest latitude. - Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock

Andrea Richards, Data Work By Paxtyn Merten

A beautiful summer sunset is one of nature’s greatest gifts. Many people have a deep appreciation for nature, yet often feel disconnected from it—watching the sunset is a great way to reconnect after a hectic day.

It’s also an ideal way to say goodbye to the long, hot day and welcome in the cooler night, resplendent in the setting sun’s colorful display. Whether on a deserted beach or a public park, a rural mountaintop, or a bumping rooftop bar, taking a break to watch the sun set inspires awe—and might even be good for your health. Studies show that nature-rich experiences, like stopping to watch a sunset for 20 minutes outside, can reduce stress and contribute to well-being.

Fancy vacation spots aren’t necessary to see nature’s show—finding the perfect place to watch the sunset might be as easy as stepping outside. But the longest sunsets occur furthest from the equator, making for sustained, beautiful sherbert-colored skies that can last around half an hour. That’s plenty of time for deep breaths, a chilled cocktail, or meaningful moments.

Stacker identified 10 American cities with incredible sunsets—some thanks to their high latitudes. Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to identify apparent sunset times on Aug. 30, 2024, as well as the Old Farmer’s Almanac to determine the end of civil twilight, or the period after sunset when the light and colors of sunset are typically still visible, Stacker ranked the best sunsets in the nation. Cities are listed in order from highest to lowest latitude.

beboy// Shutterstock

Seattle

– Latitude: 47.6

– Visual sunset time, Aug. 30: 7:52 p.m.

– End of civil twilight: 8:24 p.m.

With so much shoreline, dramatic views of Mount Rainier, and thousands of acres of parkland, the largest city in the Pacific Northwest is a wonderful place to see the sunset any time of year, but it’s especially magnificent during the summer.

Thanks to its status as the northernmost major U.S. city in the lower 48 states, Seattle’s residents and visitors can view later sunsets as the sun sets after 9 p.m. some days in June. Of course, there’s the Space Needle Observation Deck with its giant glass windows, which offers a stunning view and a visit to one of the city’s landmarks. Or pack a picnic and check out one of Seattle’s many beautiful public parks, including Ella Bailey Park in the Magnolia neighborhood and the aptly named Sunset Hill Park in Ballard.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Portland, Maine

– Latitude: 43.7

– Visual sunset time, Aug. 30: 7:19 p.m.

– End of civil twilight: 7:49 p.m.

Who doesn’t want to watch the sunset with a lobster roll in hand and a view of a picturesque lighthouse? Maine’s largest and most diverse city offers ample opportunities. In South Portland, there’s the deck of the Saltwater Grille on the Casco Bay. On Cape Elizabeth, where at Fort Williams Park, one can secure a view of the landmark Portland Head Light—Maine’s oldest lighthouse—and find a place in line at the lobster roll food truck.

Want a party vibe? Check out Summer Sunsets Live at Thompson’s Point and enjoy live music, local artisans, food trucks, and craft beer. No matter your location, don’t forget to bring a sweater or a jacket—when the sun sets, those ocean breezes bring a chill.

Sergii Figurnyi // Shutterstock

Boston

– Latitude: 42.4

– Visual sunset time, Aug. 30: 7:21 p.m.

– End of civil twilight: 7:50 p.m.

Beantown might not be the first destination that comes to mind when thinking of stunning sunsets, but don’t sleep on this city and its breathtaking crepuscular activity. According to Boston Uncovered, View Boston, the Prudential Center’s new three-story observation deck, is the top place to watch the sun go down—and given that it’s 750 feet up, it offers a birds-eye view.

For those who’d rather take in twilight at sea level, head to the Charles River Esplanade, a city landmark and public park stretching 3 miles along the river. Secure a spot on the Esplanade’s five docks, or head to the quieter Cambridge side of the Esplanade by crossing the Longfellow Bridge, which also offers an iconic view of the city itself. If the evening includes a riverfront concert at the park’s Hatch Shell, where local musicians and artists perform, you’re in luck.

BobNoah // Shutterstock

Detroit

– Latitude: 42.3

– Visual sunset time, Aug. 30: 8:09 p.m.

– End of civil twilight: 8:37 p.m.

Some cities make it easy to find the best spot to see the sunset—in Detroit, the moniker “Sunset Point” pretty much gives it away. Located on the western edge of Belle Isle, a 982-acre island park in the Detroit River, Sunset Point provides the perfect place to see the sun disappear behind the Motor City skyline from right on the water. Catching that summer sunset is as easy as taking public transportation or signing up for a “recreational passport” to drive onto the island.

For those needing a more boisterous end of the day, there’s the rooftop patio at Tin Roof Detroit, located near Comerica Park and Ford Field. This buzzy bar and live music venue boasts an open-air rooftop where you can watch the sunset and the Tigers play at the same time.

F11photo // Shutterstock

Cleveland

– Latitude: 41.5

– Visual sunset time, Aug. 30: 8:02 p.m.

– End of civil twilight: 8:31 p.m.

Set on Lake Erie, Cleveland boasts many beautiful places for lakefront sunsets, including Voinovich Park and Settler’s Landing. According to local writer Ian Meadows, the top spot to see the sunset is the long greenway downtown known as “the Mall.” Located in the Civic Center, smack in the middle of downtown and surrounded by monumental buildings, this parkland offers an opportunity to see public art, sleek skyscrapers, and old Cleveland.

Other spots for summer sunsets are Superior Hill Park and the Worthington Yards Courtyard, where the city hosts “Symphony at Sunset” events on Sunday nights from June until the end of August. Each event features a different food truck, so there are plenty of good snacks while watching the sunset.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Salt Lake City

– Latitude: 40.8

– Visual sunset time, Aug. 30: 8:02 p.m.

– End of civil twilight: 8:30 p.m.

Located in the foothills of the Rockies and near the largest inland lake in the West, Salt Lake City—or SLC—is rich in natural wonders. The city offers many incredible spots for soaking up the sun’s departure. Ensign Peak Park, only about a 10-minute drive from the city center, is situated on a hillside that provides a stunning view of the city—and the sunset.

Part of the Mormon Pioneer National Historic Trail, this public park has an easy hike that takes about an hour to the top of the peak, where the city streets below sparkle with the coming of dusk. Farther afield and far more difficult in terms of a hike is the Mount Olympus trailhead parking lot. According to the City Cast Salt Lake blog, skip the hike but savor the sunset.

RomanSlavik.com // Shutterstock

New York City

– Latitude: 40.7

– Visual sunset time, Aug. 30: 7:31 p.m.

– End of civil twilight: 7:59 p.m.

Sunset seekers have long followed the phenomena known as “Manhattanhenge,” the two times a year when the setting sun aligns with Manhattan’s street grid. Most sunsets that are visible in New York City are striking, but the city’s density can make finding a vista a challenge.

Obvious and popular choices include the Empire State Building’s 86th-floor observation deck or Top of the Rock, the iconic observation deck of 30 Rock. Other go-to spots include Chelsea’s High Line and Brooklyn Bridge Park, both of which combine parks, pathways, and sunsets in an experience of New York City magic. Or consider a swanky rooftop bar, like the terrace at the Skylark, which offers a view of the sunset and many landmark buildings.

NNER // Shutterstock

San Francisco

– Latitude: 37.8

– Visual sunset time, Aug. 30: 7:41 p.m.

– End of civil twilight: 8:08 p.m.

The City by the Bay is stunning even without a sunset, but when the sun begins its daily descent, the sky above the city really shows its stuff—at least on the days when fog doesn’t obscure the view.

One of the top picks for sunsets is the famed Bernal Heights Park, which boasts a dramatic, 360-degree panoramic view of the Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge, and downtown. On the short hike that leads to the summit, some of the 40 species of birds active in the area might be visible, including the impressive American kestrel. Once there, the reward is an incredible view of a gorgeous sunset and a swing where you can sit to view it.

Another quintessentially San Francisco activity is joining a community sunset yoga session at Crissy Field. Here, sun salutations can be performed with a view of the sunset behind the Golden Gate.

Lars Bentrup // Shutterstock

San Diego

– Latitude: 32.7

– Visual sunset time, Aug. 30: 7:15 p.m.

– End of civil twilight: 7:40 p.m.

The perfect California beach city has a seemingly endless list of beautiful spots to see the sunset. Start with the beaches. Thanks to the mineral content of the sand, Coronado Beach appears to sparkle in the golden sunlight (it’s the mica).

This long, sandy beach is popular with sunset seekers and is home to the landmark Hotel del Coronado, where the 1958 Marilyn Monroe film, “Some Like It Hot,” was shot. The hotel’s Sun Deck restaurant offers a front-row seat to a dramatic sunset. During the summer, there’s even a special “Sunset Soiree” with live entertainment and cocktails to celebrate the moment when the sun sinks into the Pacific.

Vlad G // Shutterstock

Key West, Florida

– Latitude: 24.6

– Visual sunset time, Aug. 30: 7:47 p.m.

– End of civil twilight: 8:10 p.m.

Inching closer to the equator than the other destinations on this list, Key West sneaks in with its slightly shorter sunsets because they are so well celebrated. Here, the nightly departure of the sun as it sinks into the Gulf of Mexico merits the ongoing Key West Sunset Celebration, started by writer and Key West resident Tennessee Williams in the 1960s.

The nightly festivities include street performers, musicians, and artists at Mallory Square. While it might have originally involved LSD, the nightly party is now a family-friendly tradition with its nonprofit organization. One of the most unique ways to watch the day end, the Sunset Celebration ignites wonder for the natural world—and the human one, too.

Story editing by Alizah Salario. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn.

