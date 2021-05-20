AMLO claims the U.S. is funding his opponents

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ,during his daily press conference, urged Washington to stop funding groups that oppose his administration. Courtesy- EneasMx (CC SA 4.0).

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday once again railed against the United States government’s funding of Mexican civil society organizations he has branded as opponents of his administration.

About two weeks ago, AMLO sent a diplomatic note as a formal protest asking the United States to suspend funding for an anti-corruption group critical of the government, according to Reuters.

Apparently, the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, has provided funding to the anti-graft group, Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI), which has exposed alleged corruption not just in the current federal government, but also in the previous government, reports Mexico News Daily.

At his daily news conference on Wednesday, Lopez Obrador reiterated that the U.S. government’s funding of political groups which he claims are disguising themselves as civil society organizations is “a clear example of interference and intervention” in internal affairs that are the exclusive domain of Mexicans.

Lopez Obrador also renewed his criticism of the U.S. government for providing funding to other groups that he also believes are opposed to his administration, such as press freedom organization Article 19.

“This is in violation of the constitution, money from abroad can’t be received to do political work in Mexico. It’s supposed that these United States agencies support members of the so-called civil society. But the truth is that is a simulation, a front,” he said.

“… It’s as if the Mexican embassy in the United States was giving money to [U.S.] government opponents,” López Obrador said.

The group, Article 19 has responded to AMLO’s criticism, reports The Guardian, by pointing out that aggression against the press had increased by 13.6 percent in 2020 – Amlo’s second year in office.

“The [president’s] discourse is repeated in all levels of government and acts as a distraction mechanism in the face of its inability to respond to violence against the press and resolve [Mexico’s] human rights crisis,” Article 19 said. “It also ignores its effects in the lives of victims and society and contributes to distrust in institutions.”

Lopez Obrador does not mention that his own Interior Ministry recently signed an agreement with USAid on human rights issues.