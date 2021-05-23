A Fungus uses amphetamine to turn cicadas into hypersexual zombies

Magicicada species infected with Massospora cicadina collected in North Carolina in 2017. Image - TelosCricket, CC SA 4.0.

After 17 years underground, the Brood X periodical cicadas are slowly emerging in 15 states across the East Coast and Midwest. They will shed their skins and then spend four to six weeks mating before the female lays her eggs and they all die.

However, about 5 percent of Brood X, and that could amount to millions of cicadas, will unknowingly spend those four to six weeks as hypersexualized zombies, and it is all due to a nasty little fungus called Massospora cicadina.

The fungus only infects 13 and 17-year periodic cicadas, with the infection resulting in a “plug” of spores that replaces the end of the cicada’s abdomen ( along with the genitals) while it is still alive, leading to infertility, disease transmission, and eventual death of the cicada.

Interestingly, there are about a dozen other species of Massospora, each of which attacks a specific species of cicada. Additionally, M. cicadina is thought to be the only pathogen that coincides with its host’s 17-year life cycle; because of this, it is considered to have the longest life cycle of any fungus.

A hyperdrive mating trip

“This is stranger than fiction,” says Matt Kasson, an associate professor of forest pathology and mycology at West Virginia University, according to NPR’s All Things Considered. “To have something that’s being manipulated by a fungus, to be hypersexual and to have prolonged stamina and just mate like crazy.”

According to Kasson, just before the cicadas rise from the ground, the spores of the fungus start to infect the bug. Once the cicada nymphs are above ground, some will eat the fungus spores. Once inside the cicada, the fungus is activated by a hormone from the cicada. 17-Year Cicada Illinois Brood XIII Dated June 7, 2007. Image – Marg0marg, ML Frank/GraphicsCount.com (CC SA 2.,0)

The Massospora consumes the inside of the cicada and grows until it cracks through the bug’s exoskeleton. Their genitals fall off and get replaced by a big white ball of spores. The fungus also produces cathinone, an amphetamine, that makes the bugs mate even more.

The infected male insects continue to attempt to mate with females but also imitate females to attract—and infect—as many cicadas as possible. During the mating attempt, neither partner appears to notice that it doesn’t have any genitals. “It’s a failed mating attempt, of course, because there’s no genitalia back there,” says Kasson.

“It’s this gender-bending, death-zombie fungus,” says John Lill, who studies cicadas at George Washington University, to Jon Webb at the Evansville Courier & Press. “Really what they’re doing is spreading these spores all over the place.”

And just a reminder for the folks that enjoy eating cicadas – Forget about eating the fungus-infected ones thinking you will get a nice high. Kasson says the cathinone and psilocybin are just two of a thousand compounds that they found in the fungus-infected cicadas. Even birds and squirrels won’t eat them.

“Everybody’s having a good time while they’re infected,” Kasson says. “So I don’t imagine there’s much pain — maybe a desire to listen to the Grateful Dead or something like that, but no pain.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.