Zane Stephens talks about his new Great American Family movie

Jaclyn Hales and Zane Stephens. Photo Credit: Great American Media

Actor Zane Stephens chatted about his new original Great American Family movie “A Belgian Chocolate Christmas,” which will premiere on July 8.

The synopsis is: A photographer takes her best friend’s place at a Belgian culinary school during the holidays and connects with the chocolatier leading the class. As romance begins to bloom, the only problem is a case of mistaken identity.

‘A Belgian Chocolate Christmas’

On being a part of this film, where he stars alongside Jaclyn Hales, Stephens said, “I felt incredibly honored. I had met with some of the team at GAC earlier last year and was hopeful to work with them. So when I got this call I was overjoyed.”

He was drawn to his character Mathias for several reasons. “What I love most about my character is his passion, his loyalty and his love for his family,” he explained.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, now with streaming and technology being so prevalent, he said, “It feels like we’ve had to become pioneers, navigating uncharted waters. And yet, it’s made me search my entrepreneurial side, which has enabled me to create tools I never knew I had.”

Future plans

On his plans for the future, Stephens shared, “I’ve had preliminary meetings about starring in a few films and TV shows, some of which I also wrote. So we’ll see what happens.”

Motivations as an actor

Regarding his motivations as an actor, he said, “What motivates me as an actor is getting to share honest moments with the audience. I believe my job is to meet the wants and needs of those watching, and when I succeed at that, it’s the most unbelievable feeling in the world.”

Dream acting partners

On his dream acting partners, he responded, “There are too many to name. But I think at the end of the day my dream co-star would be someone who has a track record of being great, isn’t afraid to challenge me and yet equally trusts me and allows me to explore moments with them.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he remarked, “To me, success means I’m able to do what I love and take care of the people I love.”

Closing thoughts on the movie

Stephens concluded about this new original holiday film, “This movie will remind people why the Christmas season is special; a lot of love and a lot about family. Plus, there is a lot of chocolate! And we hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

To learn more about actor Zane Stephens, follow him on Instagram.