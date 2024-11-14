Zane Holtz and Josh Caras talk about their movie ‘Love Bomb’

Zane Holtz and Josh Caras in 'Love Bomb.' Photo Courtesy of Quiver Distribution.

Actors Zane Holtz and Josh Caras spoke about their movie “Love Bomb” where they star opposite Jessie Andrews (“Euphoria”).

‘Love Bomb’ experience

The synopsis is: “A mysterious dating app designed for one night stands brings three strangers together with deadly consequences.”

“I shot the film ‘Love Bomb’ and my holiday Hallmark movie within weeks of each other,” Holtz admitted.

“It was awesome… we had a great time. We are really happy with how the movie came out,” Caras said.

“I had a great experience… all the actors were awesome. We were all in that house together, making it happen, and we were trying to do our best work every day,” Holtz added.

Working with Jessie Andrews

On working with Jessie Andrews, Caras said, “Jessie is great. She is super sweet and a professional. She knew all her lines, and she did a great job!”

Lessons learned from this screenplay

Holtz praised the dialogue in the movie for being “amazing.” “I have a couple of long monologues that are interestingly written,” he noted. “The writing on the page was incredible and so was the duality of all the characters.”

“Without giving too much away, my character is not exactly what people might think he is either,” Holtz said. “The opportunity to play that duality is what drew me to the project.”

“There is an element of performance in the film,” Holtz acknowledged. “These characters are not exactly who they say they are. That was probably the biggest connection; they are not actors but they are trying to portray a different version of themselves that might actually be true.”

“My character is a self-pity type of dude, so that was fun to play with, for sure. I tend to play messed up people… so he was fun,” Caras added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Caras said, “I think it’s a mixed bag. A small movie like this can be up right next to a big studio movie and there is no barrier to enter.”

“At the same time, the infrastructure is not necessarily there, especially in how it used to be in terms of support. I think there are pros and cons to it,” he added.

“Being a part of the streaming age and social media, Josh and I have both been acting longer than streaming has been around,” Holtz said.

Holtz continued, “Streaming has become a thing over the last 10 years tops. In one regard, it’s amazing because every project I’ve ever done is available somewhere on a streaming service 24 hours a day. Prior to that, you could only see movies if they were replaying on a certain network, or if you rented it on Blockbuster.”

“Now, everything I’ve ever done is available at all times,” Holtz noted. “At the same time, everything I’ve done gets lost in a sea. These days, it becomes way harder to make a mark.”

“These days, it is harder for actors to make a decent living,” Caras added.

Stage of their lives

On the title of the current chapter of their lives, Caras revealed, “Two toddlers.”

“New Beginnings is the title of my chapter,” Holtz revealed.

“For me, acting is getting busy again over the last few months,” Holtz said. “I also opened a gym with some partners in Austin, and I had this to put my time and energy into, especially during the SAG-AFTRA strike of last year.”

Success

On their definition of success, the actors concurred, “Just to be healthy and to have our family members be happy. Also, feeling like we have a sense of purpose. Waking up every day and doing something to help the people that are immediately around us.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Love Bomb’

Both actors concluded about “Love Bomb,” “We hope this movie gives people thrills and laughs. It is funny.”