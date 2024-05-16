Zach John King talks about his new EP ‘Wannabe Cowboy’

Country artist Zach John King. Photo Courtesy of Zach John King.

Country artist Zach John King chatted about his new EP “Wannabe Cowboy,” and being a part of the digital age.

Song selection process for the new record

On the song selection approach for his new EP, he said, “I viewed this project as an introduction to who I am as an artist and a person. I felt like these six songs were the most vulnerable and self-reflecting in the batch. It gives a full picture of my story

and how I think about life.”

Favorite song on the EP

King listed the title cut “Wannabe Cowboy” as his personal favorite song on there, both sonically and lyrically.

“It’s the grittiest love song I’ve ever written and speaks to exactly who I am. It was also one of the most fun songs to write and fell out in about two hours,” he said.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “I try to make music that speaks to the real feelings in life. Most times feelings about change, loss, love, and life aren’t black and white.”

“I’m inspired by those gray areas and taking my own experiences and trying to let people in on them,” he said.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “Touring is kicking up this fall so I’ll be on the road. We’ve already got more music cooking and I’ve got no plans on slowing down.”

“When it comes to the future in general I want to play as many shows as I can, write as much as I can, and put out as much music as I can. The busier I am the better I tend to feel,” he added.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, King said, “It adds an incredible chance to build something from the ground up completely on your own.”

“For the first time in music, you can start a career all by yourself and connect with people in a way that we’ve never seen before,” he noted.

“On the other end, I think the artist has a new level of responsibility and work load independent from creating music. We’ve got to be social media creators and music creators,” he explained.

“I think you’ve got to take both the good and the bad of it and always strive to use it the best you can,” he added

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and aspiring artists, he said, “Work as hard as you can without comparing yourself to someone else’s journey. Create things that speak to you and the more vulnerable you are in your art, the more people connect.”

“Leave any ego at the door because it kills progress. Enjoy the little things on the way up,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, King said, “Success to me is building a stable life both financially and professionally from what you love to do.”

“Accolades and recognition are nice but I consider success to be when you’ve provided for yourself and your family out of what you’re passionate about,” he noted.

“If you’re making a living out of your passion I think you’re the most successful person in the world,” he added.

Closing thoughts on his new music

For his fans and listeners, he remarked about his new music, “This music is a look into my own life. Every song is a personal experience that I’ve been through and I think they’ll be able to hear the honesty and vulnerability in these songs.”

“I hope it helps them feel like they’re not going through anything alone,” he concluded.

His new EP “Wannabe Cowboy” is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Zach John King, follow him on Instagram.