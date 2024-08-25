Connect with us

Yulia Klass talks about the film ‘Gunner,’ working with Luke Hemsworth

Actress Yulia Klass chatted about starring in the new thriller “Gunner,” where she worked alongside Luke Hemsworth.
Yulia Klass
Yulia Klass. Photo Credit: Ian Maxion.
Yulia Klass. Photo Credit: Ian Maxion.

The synopsis is: War veteran Colonel Lee Gunner (Luke Hemsworth) takes his two sons on a camping trip with their uncle Jon, to reconnect with them after being at the battle front for so long. The trip goes awry when Jon stumbles over a tripwire and sets off an explosion, alerting a gang of violent bikers in the midst of a massive drug operation.

Not anticipating Gunner’s elite combat skills, the gang members are taken out one by one. The boys try to go for help, but end up right in the arms of Dobbs, the son of kingpin Kendric Ryker (Morgan Freeman) who runs the organization from prison.

With no one but himself to turn to, an enraged Gunner wreaks havoc to rescue his two sons, until he gets to the top and confronts Ryker.

On her experience in this movie, she said, “We had great time in Alabama shooting the film. The locals were very friendly and it’s good to see film productions expanding outside of just Los Angeles.”

Portraying Claire in ‘Gunner’

Klass opened up about playing Claire. “Claire is a resilient and devoted character, a military wife who stands steadfast by her husband’s side, fully committed to her family,” she said.

“Her unwavering loyalty and dependability shine through as she supports her husband’s duty to his country,” she added.

Klass on working with Luke Hemsworth

She had great words about working with the male lead Luke Hemsworth. “Working with Luke was an incredible experience,” she admitted. “He was highly professional and a pleasure to collaborate with.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she said, “It’s remarkable how quickly the film industry has evolved, with digital platforms now streaming content to audiences everywhere.”

“Social media has also revolutionized the way actors connect with their followers, making it easier than ever to share news and updates directly with fans,” she added.

Future plans

On her future plans, she shared, “I am deeply committed to personal health and well-being, which I prioritize through a balanced diet, regular exercise, yoga, and meditation.”

“On the professional front, I believe in the importance of developing my own projects, with aspirations to produce, act, and even direct in the future,” she said.

“Having witnessed the impact of addiction on people close to me, I am also dedicated to supporting organizations that educate young people about the dangers of alcohol and drug use, as well as those that assist in recovery,” she elaborated.

Lessons learned from this role and screenplay

On the lessons learned from this role and screenplay, she said, “It taught me the value of becoming a stronger woman and the importance of having a solid family and a reliable support system.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and emerging actors, she said, “Don’t give up, study your craft, develop  your strengths and work on your weaknesses.”

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, she said, “To me, success is feeling accomplished and fulfilled in all aspects of life. While financial independence plays a significant role, true success also involves cultivating strong relationships and maintaining emotional stability.”

    Closing thoughts about ‘Gunner’

    For fans and viewers, she concluded about the film, “One of the key messages in ‘Gunner’ is the high price paid by the patriotic men and women who choose to serve and defend our country. In this story, that service comes at a significant cost—to both a man and his family.”

    To learn more about Yulia Klass, follow her on Instagram.

    Markos Papadatos
    Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

