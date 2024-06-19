You Zhang integrates fusion of artistry in creating visual narratives

Photo courtesy of You Zhang

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

The ever-evolving discourse around design and motion graphics requires individuals in the field to embrace creativity at every step of production. You Zhang is an ONELAB-associated designer who not only pushes for out-of-the-box ideas, but has a well-established reputation as being the mind behind some innovative designs. With a blend of emotions that communicate care and compassion, he switches between the roles of directing graphics, motion graphics and 3D artistry to get the perfect combination where creativity and strategy meet execution.

In his partnership with ONELAB, You Zhang leads the team of art direction, oversees the entire process, and works closely with the whole team to make sure they are able to pull off an idea. His knowledge and experience in the team and company are valued and used to make decisions. During his time there, he has been able to build a team of enthusiastic, tech-savvy individuals who are aware of their roles. With ONELAB, he is dedicated to reshaping the industry’s landscape and bringing unique perspectives to visual identities and digital experiences.

When reflecting on the process of designing ONELAB’s visual identity, You Zhang emphasizes the importance of capturing the essence of modern innovation and cultivating a sense of user empathy. This allows for going above and beyond simply creating a logo or selecting colors; it involves crafting an identity that genuinely resonates with the brand’s ethos and valuable work within the tech industry.

Image courtesy of You Zhang

ONELAB’s origins date back to the thought process in which consumers were intended to be limited to product usage but to become active participants in the creative process. Now known as the OnePlus ecosystem, it embodies the essence of a shared goal where experts in UI/UX design, product management and software development come together to produce efficient, new-age designs. You Zhang, describe his journey as challenging but fulfilling in all ways possible. The idea’s manifestation began with establishing an identity owned and represented by the company’s people. It aimed to reflect user connection, explore the potential of innovation, embrace modernity, and remain steadfast in the pursuit of the greater good. Attention to detail is the core motto of the team.

Therefore, the wordmark logo ‘1LAB’ represents the thriving design and technology industry. The use of a vibrant yellow hue as the cornerstone of the brand’s color palette conveys warmth, love, and empathy towards valued customers. Complementing this choice, the font Neue Haas Grotesk, renowned for its simplicity and functionality, aligns entirely with ONELAB’s focus on user-centric experiences.

You Zhang’s role as art director has no predefined job description or regulations to meet. Despite his emphasis on specific roles, he was assigned to run and experiment with motion possibilities. With a keen sense of storytelling through motion graphics, he has breathed life, dynamism, and depth into ONELAB’s visual identity. While the story sounds captivating, it faced its fair share of challenges and moments where nothing seemed possible, yet the hard work continued.

Image courtesy of You Zhang

You Zhang, describe building endurance and resilience as the building blocks for surviving and moving forward in the technology industry. He reminisces about his journey and recalls the number of rejections he’d faced. He was persistently waiting for his moment, and it came. Moments of success emerged—the presentation of the final design, the positive response from the team and audience, and the realization that their work had met the expectations of visual aesthetics to become a symbol of innovation.

You Zhang, about his journey at ONELAB, shared, “The inspiration behind ONELAB’s visual identity stemmed from a blend of external influences and a profound understanding of the brand’s core values. Each element, from the logo to the color palette and typeface, was chosen not only for its visual appeal but for its ability to narrate ONELAB’s story — a tale of innovation, user empathy, and a future shaped by technology that elevates human experiences.”

To know more about You Zhang and his latest creations, visit his Instagram.