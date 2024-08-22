Y’lan Noel talks about ‘Lady in the Lake’ and the digital age

Actor Y'lan Noel. Photo Credit: Matt Doyle, Contour RA

Actor Y’lan Noel chatted about starring in “Lady in the Lake” on Apple TV+, where he worked opposite Oscar winner Natalie Portman.

‘Lady in the Lake’

On being a part of “Lady in the Lake,” he said, “I enjoyed the length of time that working on a tv show allowed me to stay in character. I was able to find so many nuances about the character because of the length of shooting that a much shorter shoot just doesn’t afford you.”

“Also, I enjoyed the amount of genuine collaboration that occurred between myself and our director Alma Ha’rel. She was very open to improv and everything and anything that I wanted to incorporate; from concepts to dialogue. A true artist and collaborator,” he elaborated.

Noel noted that “Lady in the Lake” is a “very rich viewing experience” and due to the amount of detail “you can’t expect to understand everything right away.”

“If you stick with it and allow its visual beauty and committed performances to aid you along the way, you will experience a show unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” he said.

“And in an age where there are countless forms of content vying for your attention, that’s worth something,” he added.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, at a time when streaming, technology, and social media are so prevalent, Noel said, “There are so any platforms and services fighting for your attention which of course means there are a lot less eyes on any individual project now than there would’ve been in the past.”

“I think more than ever it’s necessary to constantly be sharpening your instrument so that when you have a shot to participate in a project that is competing with all the others you’re able to help it stand out amidst the noise,” he noted.

“That’s how you stay competitive and how creators are deciding who they want to work with, by being so uniquely bold in our storytelling that we add value to every project we’re in and boost its ability to compete for viewership in today’s digital age,” he said.

“In addition to that, we are in a time where there are endless criticisms and opinions of our work so a catch 22 exists where we have to take voices with a grain of salt while still being in service to humanity at large which is of course the foundation for storytelling. That takes an absurdly indomitable and compassionate spirit,” he elaborated.

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’

Later this year, Noel will also lead the cast of Xbox‘s eagerly anticipated “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.”

“I just felt like I always hope to feel working on a project – like a big ole’ kid,” he said. “Dressing up in the motion capture suit and creating a character’s personality while playing make believe through a mic for ‘work’ felt like it should be illegal.”

“Lots of fun. Because of the nature of the kind of game we were making my character is very serious which I love but we still found the fun,” Noel added.

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and emerging actors, he said, “It’s the same advice I’m currently giving myself as I emerge which is to always be sharpening our instruments. We are in a profession where, much like life itself, we never ‘arrive’.”

“Even the most notable names are competing for roles and having to face rejection and the best way to stay in the driver seat is to continue to find the satisfaction of expanding our vessel. In the changing fortunes of time that’s one way to remain inspired and in charge,” he explained.

“Even more important is that we keep our heart open and continually search for what brings us personal fulfillment in this craft and profession and never move our goal posts purely for anyone else’s sake. That’s something no one can answer beside that individual themselves,” he elaborated.

“From your reps to your collaborators find people to work with who aren’t afraid of transparency and communication. It may take some time but they’re out there,” he added.

Dream acting partners

On his dream acting partners, he shared, “Oh, it would be a dream to work with so many people and it changes month to month because I’m a fan of so many.”

“Some staples would have to be Viola Davis, Gary Oldman, Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, Anthony Hopkins, and Tom Hardy. Oh, and Javier Bardem and Christoph Waltz. I’ll stop before I continue,” he revealed.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Noel said, “Success for me is taking the time, however long it takes, to get a sense of what your deepest satisfactions are and then finding yourself on the path of achieving that satisfaction.”

“The most important aspect is to find yourself satisfied on said path while putting the pieces together and not only reserving satisfaction for once the puzzle is done. That is what I’m always working on,” Noel concluded.

To learn more about actor Y’lan Noel, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.