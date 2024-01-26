Yinwen “Wendy” Mu and what it takes to make a game trailer

Photo courtesy of Yinwen “Wendy” Mu

Yinwen “Wendy” Mu has always loved video games and film. Passionate about stories and inspired by her favorite films from overseas, she decided the US was the best place in the world to pursue her dream of visual storytelling.

Originally from Beijing, Wendy Mu found herself at the Savannah College of Art and Design, where she worked on short films and commercials to gain experience. Upon graduating with an MFA in Film and Television, she got a job editing video game trailers. This was different than anything she’d done before, but she was thrilled.

For Wendy Mu, the positives of this new role were clear. “Video capture is much more efficient in video games,” she points out, as it can be completed in a single day. Shots are achievable with complex, dynamic angles that aren’t practical in traditional filming. Wendy fell in love with both the medium and its potential. She went on to work for such high-profile brands as APEX Legends, Madden NFL, and League of Legends.

The monumental challenge of sculpting the Apex Legends Season 19 trailer positioned Wendy Mu at the forefront of this industry, demanding a nuanced approach to encapsulate the globally beloved game’s essence and transform it into a visual experience that resonated universally.

At the core of Wendy Mu’s creative resourcefulness lies an unwavering commitment to collaboration, notably with director Mike Laudano. Their symbiotic synergy served as the linchpin for the creation of visually extraordinary realms within the virtual landscape of Apex Legends. Deliberations on camera angles, coupled with a shared ardor for film, permeate each frame with an innate sense of sophistication, propelling Wendy Mu’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the resonance of every visual element.

In the delicate craft of video editing, Wendy Mu’s distinct signature style comes to the fore, seamlessly interweaving shots and scenes. Apex Legends Season 19 saw her push her creative boundaries, introducing speed ramping and lighting effects to elevate the trailer’s aesthetic appeal. Meticulous music editing and strategic incorporation of the character Conduit’s dialogue choices resulted in a viral trailer that not only captivated but left an imprint on the gaming community.

Beyond her editing prowess, Wendy Mu’s collaboration with the Graphic Department on this project is a testament to her holistic approach. Ideas flowed organically, designs evolved seamlessly, and after rigorous discussions and client approvals, the graphics seamlessly complemented the trailer, bringing Wendy Mu’s vision to life on the Apex Legends Instagram account.

For Wendy Mu, storytelling is a meticulous craft requiring thoughtfulness, creativity, and precision. The trailer strategically unfolds, guided by wide shots setting the stage for Conduit’s pivotal moments, showcasing abilities, introducing the map, and culminating in a breathtaking climax. Wendy Mu’s adept guidance harmonizes the trailer with the music’s beats, intensifying the ambiance of excitement. The Apex Legends Season 19 trailer garnered staggering views, thrusting Wendy Mu into the limelight as an editor and visionary creator in the gaming industry.

Yinwen “Wendy” Mu’s fusion of technology with creative flair has established a new benchmark in video gaming visuals, positioning her as the maestro behind the Apex Legends Season 19 trailer. As the gaming landscape continues to evolve, Wendy Mu is a shining example for aspiring editors, showcasing that it is not just about crafting vibrant visuals but creating an immersive experience that transcends the screen. Wendy Mu has undeniably raised the bar with her work on Apex Legends, setting a standard that beckons players to immerse themselves in the rich narratives she masterfully weaves.