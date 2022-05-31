Yanic Truesdale talks about ‘The Wedding Planners’ series on UPtv

Yanic Truesdale in 'The Wedding Planners.' Photo Courtesy of UPtv

Actor Yanic Truesdale (“Gilmore Girls” fame) chatted about being a part of the new series “The Wedding Planners,” which premieres on UPtv on June 3.

“The Wedding Planners” revolves around Paige, James, and Hannah Clarkson when they inherit their mother’s wedding business and quickly become passionate about the most important day of a couple’s life… planning beautiful, one-of-a-kind weddings.

Truesdale plays the role of Stephen. “It was a fun character,” he admitted. “This guy was tough on the outside but once you started to get to know him, you could see a more vulnerable and caring side. I like the bigger-than-life characters so I thought that interesting to explore, especially to see who the person was behind the big company and mega success.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Truesdale said, “It is great for actors, writers, and creators. We have more outlets where creators can have more voices. Before, with network television, you had to appeal to a really large audience so it was a little harder to have niche shows with unique and specific voices. Now, with all of the streaming platforms, I think this is the best television we’ve ever had. It is exciting to be working with all of these opportunities.”

‘Gilmore Girls’

He opened up about being a part of “Gilmore Girls,” where he played the role of Michel Gerard. “Even though that was 20 years ago, it was obviously a great experience. I will forever be ‘Michel’ and this is an iconic show that is still watched by millions of people to this day, so that is still amazing,” he said.

Truesdale described “Gilmore Girls” as a career-defining moment since this was the character and the show that introduced him to the American and worldwide audience. “It’s a beloved show that has been relevant for over 20 years, so that was definitely a big moment for me,” he said.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Abundance.”

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Never give up, be consistent, and keep studying because, at the end of the day, good work, good acting, and good artistry are noticed.”

“We live in a time where people, especially the younger generation, are very focused on results where they want to be rich and famous. Usually being rich and famous is a consequence of having worked really hard and having put in the work,” he added.

Truesdale listed Daniel Day-Lewis, Meryl Streep, Ryan Reynolds, and Mark Walhberg as his dream acting partners.

He defined the word success as “happiness” in life.

Truesdale concluded about “The Wedding Planners,” “Hopefully, viewers are entertained and touched by it. I hope that people get invested in it since it is heartfelt with good characters. It’s a family show and there is something in it for everybody.”

To learn more about actor Yanic Truesdale, follow him on Instagram.