‘Wynonna Earp’ finds freedom in Audible Original series

When a TV show reaches its logical conclusion, satisfying or not, one can accept that it’s over. However, when a series is cancelled before it’s had the opportunity to give its characters a fitting end, that is reason for protest. If the program has a loyal and loud enough following, it may achieve a second or even third life. Wynonna Earp only aired for four seasons, but it required three networks to even get that far. Yet, the devoted fanbase refused to let it go. Therefore, in spite of knowing the end was nigh and giving its heroes the send-offs they deserved, there was still unfinished business to be resolved.

Three years after the initial cancellation, it was announced the cast would reunite for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, a Tubi exclusive movie that resumed some time after the series finale. Fans were thrilled for another chapter of their favourite TV show, regardless of the format. Then, to further exultation, Audible announced it would publish Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory, an audio drama featuring the original cast reading six short stories.

We had a chance to sit down with creator, writer and producer Emily Andras, and actors Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday) and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught) to talk about their love for these characters and carrying them to a new medium.

Once the excitement of learning they’d be doing an Audible Original wore off, Andras was understandably intimidated about writing an audio drama since they follow completely different rules: “TV is show, don’t tell; and audio is tell, don’t show.” In addition, she’s been blessed with a very expressive cast that would no longer have their physical tools to convey a story. “They have incredible emotional abilities and you’re taking away one of the biggest gifts you have in TV: the performer’s ability to show how they’re feeling.”

However, when Andras realized she would be free of budgetary constraints and could tell the tales they could never afford to on screen, as well as those they didn’t have the time to explore, she embraced the medium. Thus, Doc faces his fear of flying with his first plane ride to Dollywood, Waverly and Nicole face a “Godzilla-like giant,” Wynonna and Doc visit their daughter, Alice, for the first time, and we learn how Nicole spent some of her time while Waverly was trapped in Eden. “Once I got over my intimidation about making something that was purely auditory, it was really freeing.”

Andras also recruited Rozon to co-write one of the episode’s scripts. He’s the “Earpiest Earper that ever Earped,” and had expressed an interest in scriptwriting previously, so she trusted his instincts. Rozon penned “The Gambler,” a stirring trip through time, recounting an adventure Doc had with Wyatt Earp, Calamity Jane and Johnny Ringo. “It was so perfect. He did a wonderful job,” acclaimed Andras. “These guys need credit for knowing their characters so well after all these years and they should be rewarded by maybe telling a story in a way I wouldn’t, but still very in line with how their character would act.”

Rozon admitted, “I never really said goodbye. I knew we were going to be back.” But getting back into character in a recording studio can be difficult without the costumes and props. Though Rozon had an ace in the hole: “I had better than any accessory or costume you could ask for — I had Melanie Scrofano in the room with me. So, we just worked off each other like we were acting. It was really great and special, and super fun.” Scrofano echoed this sentiment, “Thank God Tim and I were together because looking over and seeing those eyes and then knowing exactly what’s behind them was what saved me.”

Rozon was also excited to hear the other actors give voice to the story he co-wrote. “I really cared what Mel thought because she was going to act a part that I had a part in writing.” As a testament to their friendship and respect for each other off camera, Scrofano conversely feared she wouldn’t do his words justice: “I was terrified of f@&%king up the lines he wrote for me,” she said. “But nothing didn’t feel like Wynonna… and it gave Wynonna a chance to listen for once.”

Recording an audio drama had its perks, like not having to worry about your hair, or being self-conscious about your body movements or facial expressions. “You just got to be free and be creative. It didn’t matter what weird thing your face was doing,” said Barrell. But it also has various challenges, the primary being a total lack of visual cues to set the scene or an idea of what the attacking monster might look like. Luckily, Barrell noted, they had an excellent director in Kc Wayland to guide them through the process. “Our director was amazing. He was so helpful in painting the picture of what visually was in front of us in the moment… He was the anchor that kept all of us on the same page.”

Moreover, she added, “These are our writers that have written, some of them, since the beginning of the show. They know the characters so well and they know the actor they’re writing for.” Scrofano also credited their years of filming the series as a great source of background for the audio drama. “These are new sets we’re working with, but I know what Doc looks like… I know that I’m probably wearing those boots and tight pants and improbably small shirt for the weather. So, I have all these visuals that exist in my head. I can’t imagine doing it without [doing the series first].”

Andras declared that with its many revivals, “[Wynonna Earp] is the most cursed and blessed show of all time.” But as long as they have stories to tell, the fans will be right there waiting to hear them. And as far as populating her shows with strong women, Andras remarked, “I was able to watch lots of genre growing up, and I could identify with Luke Skywalker and Indiana Jones. So, I believe men can identify with all these strong women too. A hero is a hero and if they’re written well enough, I hope that you will fall in love with them and they will inspire you.”