With her timeless creative designs, professional costume designer Selena Xin Jin is a thriving success

Selena Xin Jin is enjoying a moment of success in her career as she continues to showcase her elaborate designs for mega projects in the entertainment industry. The award-winning designer reminisces about her fortunate journey, which she feels so grateful to have come thus far. With many similar projects in the lineup, the industry is set to witness her whimsical adventures through the creation of visually stunning costumes. Here is a sneak peek into her journey and some of her best work.

Since childhood, Selena has had a fierce eye for art as a form of expression. She found herself lost in her world of imagination, where observations unfolded. In the depth of her thoughts and emotions, she faced the challenge of finding the right words to express herself. This struggle led her to discover the power of drawing and painting to communicate her innermost thoughts and feelings. It wasn’t just a hobby for her but a deep passion that allowed her to express who she was visually. In an interview, she shared a picture of one of her artworks from that time called “Lost Track of Time.”

The above picture is part of her “GALAXY RESEARCH LAB” painting series, which lets her explore human expression via canvas. She participated in exhibitions like “Summer Salon” 2023 at Art Share Gallery Los Angeles and the “Galerie” group exhibition at Sentiments Art Gallery, Paris. She had an insatiable curiosity and a thirst for knowledge, which led her to delve into a wide range of subjects and explore anything that caught her attention. She was always open to new experiences and eager to learn, never wanting to limit herself to just one area of interest. Her boundless curiosity fueled her continuous exploration, allowing her to discover new passions and expand her understanding of the world. Selena excelled at painting and drawing, but she continued to find her way to something truly meant for her and kept exploring everything that piqued her interest.

Her successful career today as a costume designer was born out of her early childhood years in China. Selena collected the first and most diverse pieces of art and tradition: Chinese costume, art, and culture. The beautiful colors and complex patterns present in Chinese art and tradition profoundly influenced Selena personally. Life took its route, and her desire for art and knowledge drove her to explore the world beyond her region.

She traveled across continents to obtain relevant formal education, still pursuing her other interests that she’d catch up with in her leisure time. At the University of the Arts London, she honed her skills in costume design, she dove into the industry, working on a variety of projects—from making costumes for the Royal Ballet School in London to directing her first short film. Inspiring from Guillermo del Toro’s visual language, she started creating her own fantasy film “The Lady of the House of Love” which received over 20 awards, particularly for its stunning costume design, including:

Selena moved to Los Angeles, completing a Master of Fine Arts degree with a Lillian Disney scholarship in costume design at the California Institute of the Arts further solidified her expertise. Collaborating with acclaimed filmmakers and producers in Los Angeles, she honed her skills and cemented her commitment to her chosen profession, achieving in the costume design for a broad film genre. The significant moment awaited as she prepared for entry into the entertainment industry.

Selena shared her perspective when asked what sets her apart from others in the industry. She firmly believes that such shortcuts do not exist. Instead, she emphasizes the importance of having unwavering belief in oneself. Selena understands that success is not achieved through a secret formula but rather through the dedication, determination, and self-confidence one brings to one’s craft. Selena said, “I was born and raised in China until I was 15 years old; then I lived in Canada, the U.K., and the U.S., which nurtured my interest in stories that re-interpret the landscape between East and West. Researching historical stories and characters fascinates me. I enjoyed designing costumes for the period Feature Film ‘Swallowtail and Dragonfly starring Russell Wong, Vivian Dawson, Vanessa Yao, Candace Kita and Cici Lau, set in the 20th century. It’s a docu-drama about the magical life of the Chinese artist Lianxia Zhou (ZIYI), who lived both in China and the U.S. One interesting fact I discovered during my research is that during the early 20s, Shanghai was heavily influenced by western cultures, and so was their fashion. The crowd is wearing all kinds of styles — some wear traditional Chinese Cheongsam for women and ‘Zhong Shan’ tunic suits for men, some wear a mixture of Chinese and Western styles, some wear full Western-style suits.”

She officially entered the big arena with the film What the Hell after obtaining some experience working on projects that came her way; for the costume designer, who went on to become part of many renowned projects such as Europa, Bloom, Swallowtail and Dragonfly, The Collector , Birds Eye View, Split to name a few. After designing for almost all kinds of genres of movies, Selena shared that nothing appeals to or challenges her like sci-fi films. In her creative imaginary world, the canvas she is provided with allows her to exercise and fill in a few blanks in her creative vision. When working on sci-fi, there are no standards or etiquette of this world involved, allowing everyone from the cast to the crew to work towards something they could sell to the audience as a new idea. Despite the challenges, Selena enjoys the process of pulling off what is almost always considered to be impossible.

Renowned global directors and producers trust her abilities immensely, and clients consider her an asset who consistently delivers beyond expectations. She understands that each successful project raises the bar, requiring her to start anew and continuously strive for improvement. Selena’s passion for her work is evident as she immerses herself in design, dedicating her time, energy, and thoughts to it. She emphasizes that this level of commitment is necessary to pursue and achieve one’s dreams. Selena’s dedication and unwavering love for her craft drive her to wake up every day and choose the life she has always aspired for.

She thinks costume design is a fascinating blend of art and psychology. It goes beyond simply recreating the past or envisioning the future; it is about infusing characters and worlds with authenticity and depth through the costumes they wear. Each garment in a costume becomes a crucial piece of the puzzle, offering insights into the character’s personality, background, and journey. From the smallest details like a character’s watch to the choice of shoes, every design decision presents an opportunity to evoke emotion, ignite imagination, and enhance the storytelling experience.

The true excitement of being a costume designer lies in the ability to transport audiences to new worlds, captivating their imaginations, and leaving them mesmerized by the magic of storytelling. It is a journey filled with creativity, exploration, and boundless possibilities that continues to inspire and invigorate with each new project undertaken. Costume designers have the power to breathe life into characters, creating a visual language that speaks volumes about their inner selves. They play a crucial role in capturing the essence of a story, helping to shape the narrative through the clothes worn by the actors. The process of costume design involves meticulous research, collaboration with directors and actors, and an understanding of the historical and cultural context in which the story takes place. It requires a keen eye for detail, an ability to balance aesthetics with functionality, and a deep understanding of character development. Selena said, “As a costume designer, I am constantly challenged to push the boundaries of my creativity, to find unique ways to convey the essence of a character through their wardrobe. It is a thrilling and rewarding experience to see the result on the screen or stage, knowing that the costumes have played a vital role in bringing the story to life.”

Costume design is not just about dressing characters; it is a form of storytelling in itself. It is a powerful tool that adds depth and authenticity to the worlds we create on screen and stage. The ability to transport audiences to new realms and captivate their imaginations is what makes costume design a truly magical and inspiring art form.To learn more about Selena Xin Jin’s professional career, visit her website at selenaxinjin.com or follow her on Instagram for regular updates.