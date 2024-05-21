With her timeless creative designs, costume designer Selena Xin Jin is a roaring success

Photo courtesy of Selena Xin Jin

Sheen, shine, and shimmer — Selena Xin Jin is enjoying the pinnacle of success in her career as she continues to create masterpiece designs for mega projects in the entertainment industry. As an outsider in the Hollywood industry, the award-winning designer recollects about her triumphant journey and feels grateful to have come thus far. With many similar projects in the lineup, the world is set to witness her dreamy adventures through the creation of visually stunning costumes. Here is a sneak peek into her journey and some of her best work.

Ever since she was a child, Selena has had a keen eye for fashion and art in general as a form of expression. An introvert, tucked in a life of her imagination, she juggled between a rush of emotions and the struggle to express herself. The difficulty in conveying it paved the way for the very first step she took towards becoming who she is now. “Drawing and painting became my way of telling people what was on my mind. Painting was not just a hobby but a passion that allowed me to express myself visually,” she shared in an interview. She shared a picture of a work from the time with the people named Lost Track of Time.

Photo courtesy of Selena Xin Jin

Selena excelled at painting and drawing, but she continued to find her way to something that was truly meant for her and kept exploring everything that piqued her interest. Her fashion and costume journey began at home when she was perturbed by the constant overflowing of clothes from the cupboard, and she could not avoid bringing them into an organized manner. She started making use of small cut pieces, mixing and blending them into new modern fashionable clothing inspired by the works of fashion aficionados that she followed. Slowly but certainly, she started learning more and more about garments, and it was only until some time that she’d be able to differentiate a material from another and have a professional understanding of what pieces of cloth would do justice with a specific cut suitable for a particular occasion. She decided to pursue the direction that destiny had in store for her.

She traveled across continents to obtain relevant formal education, still in the process of also pursuing her other interests that she’d catch up with in her leisure time. Life for Selena was one-directional, but it was everything she wanted and wouldn’t wish for any other. The significant moment awaited as she was preparing herself for entry into the entertainment industry. “I have these young aspiring girls coming up to me all the time asking me for the cheat code to make it work, and I tell them there is none. It’s just the belief that one must have,” said Selena when asked about what distinguishes her from any of the contemporaries in the industry.

Photo courtesy of Selena Xin Jin

She officially entered the big arena with the film In2Truders after obtaining some experience working on projects that came her way; there was no stopping for the costume designer, who went on to become part of many renowned projects such as Bloom, Tail & Dragonfly, and Bird Eyes View, to name a few. After designing for almost all kinds of genres of movies, Selena shared that nothing appeals to or challenges her like sci-fi films. In her creative imaginary world, the canvas she is provided with allows her to exercise and fill in a few blanks in her creative vision. The scope is entirely different, she said in one of her old interviews. When working on sci-fi, there are no standards or etiquette of this world involved, allowing everyone from the cast to the crew to work towards something that they could sell to the audience as a new idea. Despite the challenges, Selena absolutely enjoys the process of pulling off what is almost always considered to be impossible.

Selena achieved a career milestone when she landed two plays, The Summer in Gossensass and Molly’s Dream, written by award-winning Cuban artist María Irene Fornés and directed by Zoe Aja Moore. The designer ventured into new territories, delving into women’s unspoken desires and exploring their sexualities, fantasies, and needs. The designer found it challenging to navigate between the idealized depiction of women and the complexities of real life. However, she enjoyed learning about many topics that are still considered taboo in many parts of the world.

Photo courtesy of Selena Xin Jin

Selena’s glorious career is applauded by the critics, who not only acknowledge her work but also think that it will be long before anyone can step up to the standard that she set for costume designing. Famous global directors and producers trust her, and she is an eye candy for exhibitors who trust her to bring nothing short of what is expected of her. “You know it’s not about climbing up the ladder to the top but remaining at the top, which is the most difficult part and is seldom spoken of. From my experience, I understand that each successful project raises the bar, necessitating a fresh start and constant improvement. I love my work, which is why I am able to do it. I live, breathe, eat, and sleep design, so yes, this is what it takes, and you should be willing to give it all,” added Selena, speaking of her dedication to her work and how she wakes up every day to choose the life of her dreams.

Selena’s brilliance indeed opens a window for many aspiring costume designers from all corners of the world who fear taking the first step on the long, stretched, uncertain journey. It will be exciting to see what she brings in next.

To read more about Selena Xin Jin’s professional career, please visit selenaxinjin.com or follow her on Instagram.