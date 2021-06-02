William Ryan Key launches Twitch partnership, new musical project Jedha

William Ryan Key. Photo Credit: Reybee, Inc.

William Ryan Key announced his partnership with Twitch. He has launched Jedha with his former Yellowcard bandmate Ryan Mendez. Digital Journal has the scoop.



Key is streaming exclusively on Twitch for a revolutionary way to present his new music, as well as to interact with his fans, and revisit old standards.

With Twitch, Key will be utilizing the global interactive live streaming service to create an evolving and ever-changing music-based environment where he can unveil new music.

“I am beyond excited about this partnership with Twitch,” Key admitted. “The last year has been such a challenge for so many musicians, and I myself have been searching for what my next opportunity might be for quite some time.”

“I am honored that Twitch has considered me to be a part of their push to expand the music side of the platform. I think this is just the beginning of a long creative relationship that fans can be really happy about,” Key elaborated.

He revealed that each week, he will be live-streaming from his home studio. He is presently working on new projects and he is looking forward to giving his fans a window into his creative process. His new projects will include a special collection of re-imagined Yellowcard tunes that will be released in the following year.

Key is stoked to present Jedha, his new project, along with Ryan Mendez, his friend and former Yellowcard guitar player. They have been working on this new electronic and neo-classical musical collaboration and will be presenting their new music to the fans.

To learn more about William Ryan Key, follow him on Twitch. For more information on their Jedha project, follow them on Instagram.