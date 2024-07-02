William Moseley talks about starring in the war film ‘Murder Company’

William Moseley in 'Murder Company.' Photo Courtesy of Maverick Film & Complex Corp.

British actor William Moseley chatted about his new war action film “Murder Company,” which will be in theaters, digital, and On Demand on July 5, 2024.

The synopsis is: In the midst of the D-Day invasion, a group of American soldiers are given orders to smuggle a member of the French resistance behind enemy lines to assassinate a high-value Nazi target.

Aside from Moseley, it stars Gilles Marini, Pooch Hall, Joe Anderson, Jilon VanOver, and Kelsey Grammer.

Moseley on filming ‘Murder Company’

On making “Murder Company,” Moseley said, “It wasn’t dissimilar from making ‘Raven’s Hollow.’ This was obviously another war film with big costumes and a lot of action.”

“We were filming it in Eastern Europe, and we had an amazing time with this film,” Moseley said. “The chemistry between the guys made it so good… Jilon VanOver, Gilles Marini, Joe Anderson were great… and our director, Shane Dax Taylor, was amazing.”

Playing Southern in ‘Murder Company’

Moseley opened up about playing his character, Southern. “I wanted to play him like a regular guy,” he said.

“I wanted to portray him like a normal person who was thrown out of the Midwest into France having to go to war and having to learn how to lead a bunch of guys. I had to dip deep and find his inner strength,” he explained.

“This role taught me a lot about my own level of inner strength and patience,” he said. “I got food poisoning and a chest infection, at the same time, while I was shooting. I never complained and I never let the stress get the better of me.”

Working with Gilles Marini

On working with Gilles Marini, Moseley said, “Gilles is the best! Gilles is a tough guy, but he is also a very good-looking guy. He was a French firefighter, and he is a wonderful man.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, Moseley said, “Embrace your eccentricities because everybody in the planet is different. Don’t try to be James Dean… be you! Be the eccentric version of you and bring that to your character because that is what is unique.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Moseley said, “I am very grateful. You can make a film and people can see it. It doesn’t go directly to Blockbuster. People are watching all these movies, which is great. We are in a golden age of film and TV that we are going through right now.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Moseley said, “I made it!”

“I have my own home, I have a career going, I live in my village, which I love, so I am really happy,” he acknowledged. “I feel like I made it, and that I’ve crossed the line.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Murder Company’

For fans and viewers, he remarked, “This is the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion, and obviously, that is a massive part of our history, and it’s a big reason why we have our freedom today, and why we are not speaking German right now.”

“It is important for people to watch this movie because they might learn a bit of history, and it helps us remember the atrocities of the past,” Moseley concluded.

To learn more about British actor William Moseley, follow him on Instagram.