William Mark McCullough talks about ‘On the Run’ movie, and recalls working with Tom Cruise

William Mark McCullough. Photo Credit: Ryan Robson.

Actor William Mark McCullough chatted about his new movie “On the Run,” and he recalls working with Tom Cruise.

How was your experience in “On the Run”?

Working on the set of “On the Run” was one of the most exhilarating experiences I’ve had in a long time. We were filming in a small, isolated town in New Mexico called Tucumcari.

The location was perfect for the film and the isolation added a level of intensity for all of us actors.

In the film, I got to ride a motorcycle, which was the first time I’ve been on a bike since a really bad motorcycle accident a few years ago that left me unable to walk for six months and required nine surgeries.

Getting back on a bike felt like I had finally completely healed from the accident – both physically and emotionally.

The team working on the film was phenomenal. The director, Traci Hays, brought a clear, detailed vision for the film, but she was also open to input from the actors about ideas they had for their characters.

The script written by Sarah Eisenberg and Becky Wangberg was powerful. It had elements of a dynamic family drama mixed with thrilling action and suspense.

The producers, including Mattie Fellbaum, Drew Brandon Jones and Julianna Omelas, worked hard to make sure my job as an actor was easy. They took care of any issues on set and ensured filming went smoothly.

Every actor on the film brought their A game. Getting to work with Taylor Geare, K.C. Clyde, Sofia Masson and Jacob Lynn was an absolute joy.

Jacob Lynn is a former acting student of mine, so it was such a delight getting the opportunity to act with him. K.C., Taylor, Sofia and I have some pretty intense scenes together.

When the camera was rolling we were at each others’ throats (sometimes literally), but behind the scenes we were having a great time together. Overall, I think I can sum up my experience with one word: Fun!

What was it like working with Sofia Masson?

Sofia Masson is such a pro. I only got to act with her in a few scenes, but it didn’t take long to be impressed by the power and charisma she brought to her role.

I really enjoyed watching the strong relationships she built with her film family, Taylor Geare and K.C. Clyde. I look forward to working with her again.

What did you like the most about your nefarious character?

What really resonated with me about Vincent is the fact that he is a complicated man on a mission that he believes is honorable.

He is no simple cardboard cutout villain. Although some of his actions are a bit extreme, he is driven by love and a desire for family.

I play a lot of villains, but I always have to figure out a way to make them a hero in my mind. No one moves through the world thinking of themselves as a villain. Everyone sees themselves as the hero in their own journey.

Finding the heroic qualities in many of the roles I play can be difficult, but not so with Vincent. I often joked with Traci on set that Vincent is really the hero in the film.

The journey he takes in the film really resonated with me. Although I don’t approve of his violent methods, I understood why he does what he does. He is driven by love… and vengeance.

The role required a lot of physicality, from fight scenes, gun fights to motorcycle riding. When I was a little boy I dreamed of getting to play a character like Vincent.

Although the character is pretty rough, it was hard for me not to have a big silly grin after every take because I was having so much fun.

Congrats on the perennial success of “A Savannah Haunting”… How does that feel?

The success of “A Savannah Haunting” feels great. Writing, directing and producing that film was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, but when I saw the finished film on the big screen all the work was worth it. I am so proud of the entire team that worked so hard to make that film.

My producing partner, Alexis Nelson, worked tirelessly for years to help get the film made and distributed.

Our stars, Tommi Rose, Dean West, Anna Harriette Pittman and Gena Shaw, brought such depth and humanity to each of their roles.

We were one of the first films to shoot during the Covid pandemic, so it was brutally hard for the entire cast and crew. But they all handled the difficulties with grace. I am honored to have worked with all of them.

What was it like working with Tom Cruise?

I got to play Cruise’s co-pilot in the Doug Liman biopic, “American Made.” He was the most intense actor I’ve ever worked with, but he was also one of the kindest. His expectations for everyone working on a film are high.

He reminded me of a tough football coach who pushes his players to be the best they can be.

Every day on set he would push us all to give our very best. And at the end of the day he’d flash his famous smile and ask, “Wasn’t that fun?”

It is clear he loves acting and that passion is contagious. I would work with him again in a heartbeat.

What do your plans for the future include?

I’ll be starring in the upcoming drama, “Final Hour,” playing a man on death row in the final hours before his sentence is to be carried out. The film also stars Eric Roberts, Clifton Powell and Manny Perez.

The character I play in this film is very unusual for me. Although he committed horrific acts when he was younger, he is now grappling with the guilt and remorse for his actions.

I’m also in the development stages for a TV series I created based on the life of my dad and best friends from my childhood. It’s a grounded, raw comedy about life in a Southern trailer park.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

For me, success is made up of three components: 1) Being healthy, 2) having trusted, supportive loved ones in my life and 3) being able to wake up every day and do what I was called to do — act and make movies and TV shows.

What would you like to tell our readers about “On the Run”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

“On the Run” is a film about family, friendship and betrayal. All the characters are doing what they think is best for their loved ones. Perspective is everything.

I hope audiences enjoy watching how these characters’ different motivations come crashing together in an intense thriller.

