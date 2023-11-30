Will Kemp talks about his new Hallmark movie with Brooke D’Orsay

Will Kemp. Photo Credit: Steve Wilkie, Hallmark Media

British actor and dancer Will Kemp chatted about his new Hallmark movie with Brooke D’Orsay.

“A Not So Royal Christmas” will premiere on Saturday, December 2nd on the Hallmark Channel, and Kemp stars as Adam opposite Brooke D’Orsay, who plays Charlotte. “I am really proud of this one,” he said.

“We had such a lovely time, and I hope people tune in for the romance. Brooke D’Orsay was a dream to work with. It reunited me with the director Jonathan Wright for our third film together, he creates a calm and creative environment,” he elaborated.

The synopsis is: When a tabloid journalist requests an interview with a famously reclusive Count, a Royal family convinces their groundskeeper to masquerade as him.

On playing Adam, he said, “My character is going home to visit his mother and it’s a case of mistaken identity, which is fun. He goes along with being mistaken for the count. He finds himself stuck between a rock and a hard place. It’s really fun.”

2023 Christmas Con

Kemp is also looking forward to Christmas Con, which will take place on December 8, 9, and 10, 2023, at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey. “I am thrilled, I can’t wait actually,” he said. “I am always excited to go there. I hope to see everyone that was there last year. It is nice to catch up with my fellow actors, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to see the fans and see how they’ve been.”

Competing for charity, which benefits Toys for Tots

On Saturday, December 9, Kemp will compete amongst such celebrities as Jen Lilley, Kristoffer Polaha and Jessica Lowndes for the charitable cause “Christmas Is Not Cancelled” in the “Minute to Win it,” which benefits Toys for Tots. “I can’t wait. I did that last year, and we had a huge amount of fun. I look forward to supporting Jen Lilley and her charity. It will be great,” he foreshadowed.

Project Street Dog

Kemp shared that he will be supporting his own charity, the Project Street Dog, which is a charity that seeks to improve the lives of all street animals in the Peruvian Amazon region. “There are some lovely dogs that have been rescued,” he acknowledged.

Cameo in a Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf movie

Kemp also had a cameo as Thomas in the Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf Hallmark film “A Merry Scottish Christmas.” “How fun was that?” he exclaimed. “I was excited to get that phone call. I was thrown on a plane. The directors and producers were great. They allowed me to improvise and I really enjoyed the movie. It was a fun, jam-packed movie.”

To learn more about actor and dancer Will Kemp, follow him on Instagram.