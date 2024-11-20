Will Brittain talks about starring in the film ‘Samson’

Will Brittain in 'Samson.' Photo Courtesy of Freestyle Digital Media.

Actor Will Brittain chatted about starring in the film “Samson,” which will be released via Freestyle Digital Media.

Aside from Brittain, the cast features Alice Lee (“Emma”), Ryan Dance (“Dale”), and Emilio Garcia-Sanchez (“Joe”). It will be available on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube Movies, Cable and Satellite On Demand on November 29th.

It was written by David Harry Yoon and Ruth Du; moreover, it was directed by Ruth Du, produced by Ashley Cohen and Claire Brooks and co-produced by Alice Lee. The film’s cinematography is by Justin Alpern.

The synopsis is: What starts as a simple lunch between two exes turns into a fight for their lives when Emma and her ex-boyfriend Dale are kidnapped by two masked men.

Told through a fractured timeline & multiple perspectives, “Samson” is a modern-day Shakespearean tragedy with a musical number for good measure.

On being a part of this “Samson” project, Brittain exclaimed, “It was great.”

On his character in the movie, he said, “It was a bit spontaneous, so it was fun to play with that dynamic at times.”

Working with Alice Lee

On working with Alice Lee, Brittain said, “Alice is great. She is really talented and really hardworking. Also, she was very focused, so I enjoyed that.”

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “It feels great.”

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “To keep working in this tough industry but also enjoying it.”

“For me, it has been one evolving journey from the next,” he added.

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Work hard, have a backup plan because you are probably not going to make it.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Samson’

For fans and viewers, he remarked about “Samson,” “I think it has some interesting character work. I think Ruth did a nice job with a super low budget. It has some really cool cinematography. I hope people check that out.”