Will Beinbrink talks about ‘The Exorcism of God’ film

Will Beinbrink in 'The Exorcism of God.' Photo courtesy of Saban Films

Actor Will Beinbrink chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about starring in the new film “The Exorcism of God,” which will be available in theaters, On Demand, and digital tomorrow on March 11.

The movie was directed by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Hidalgo (“The House at the End of Time”), the thriller follows Father Peter Williams (Will Beinbrink), an American priest wracked with guilt after succumbing to temptation with a woman years ago. When children in a small Mexican town start dying of demonic possession, he devotes himself to ending the tragedy, facing his own demon one final time.

On being a part of this film, he said, “It was absolutely crazy. When I read the script, I knew it would be an extremely challenging and exhausting shoot to do but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

He was drawn to his character, Father Peter, primarily due to his storyline. “What you saw was just the first piece. His storyline should be a sequel as well,” he hinted. “I don’t want to reveal any more.”

“The Exorcism of God” debuted at Fantastic Fest in the United States in September of 2021 to rave reviews, and had its European premiere at the prestigious Sitges Film Festival in October 2021. The film will release in theaters, on-demand, and digital nationally on March 11, 2022, with an extensive theatrical release abroad in over 155 countries.

Screen Queen Brooke Lewis Bellas remarked about Beinbrink, “Not only is Will one of the most talented actors of our time, but he is an incredible human being with a ton of integrity.”

Additional film credits for Will include starring opposite Jessica Chastain in Warner Bros. Pictures’ horror feature “It Chapter Two” (2019), which grossed nearly 500 million dollars globally. He also held the title role in the 2020 indie drama “Shepard” (Gravitas Ventures) and appeared opposite Tom Hiddleston in the 2016 musical biopic “I Saw the Light” (Sony Pictures Classics) as singer Hank Williams’ manager, Jim Denny.

On the TV front, he recurred as Russell in USA Network’s critically acclaimed series, “Queen of the South.” He has also appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad” from Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins, FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and The CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” among other credits.

When he isn’t on set Beinbrink can be found developing projects as a producer or in the water surfing. He is passionate about supporting multiple non-profit organizations including the Surfrider Foundation and the Save the Children Foundation. He is also fascinated with tech and crypto-currency, something he is educating himself on more every day.

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “I don’t know exactly how that’s going to unfold. There are a lot of things happening, a lot of the movies are being streamed at home on VOD and cameras are so much cheaper to use. Also, NFTs are going to influence things as well. The most important thing is to have a good story that is connected to something truthful.”

“This movie connects to so many people’s childhood experiences of the church and the fear and respect and worship of these religious iconic characters that we’ve come to make meaning in our lives,” he elaborated.

Beinbrink notes his second language is Spanish and enjoys traveling the world, learning about different people and cultures.

He listed Jack Nicholson, Willem Dafoe, Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper, and George Clooney as his dream acting partners in the entertainment business.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Beinbrink said, “Stepping into the Unknown.”

If he were to have any superpower, he revealed that it would be time travel. “I would be able to go back in time,” he said. “I would change the horrible things that happened and find ways to change them so that they won’t happen.”

He defined the word success as “doing things that he is excited about: things that challenge me and make me feel alive.” “In this field, it means working with people that I respect and admire,” he said. “Also, working with friends that I love and care about, and making art together. That to me, is the success I am most interested in as opposed to winning awards.”

For his fans, he concluded about the movie “The Exorcism of God,” “It is an exorcist/horror film, unlike any other film that has ever been done. It is a new entirely creative and authentic experience of the exorcism genre, and it is encapsulated within a truthful, beautiful story that makes it a really strong film on its own.”

To learn more about Will Beinbrink, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram.