Wendy Raquel Robinson talks about directing the BET+ film ‘Who’s Cheating Who?’

Actress and filmmaker Wendy Raquel Robinson chatted about directing the BET+ film “Who’s Cheating Who?”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Wendy Raquel Robinson. Photo Courtesy of Wendy Raquel Robinson.
Wendy Raquel Robinson. Photo Courtesy of Wendy Raquel Robinson.

The movie stars Apryl JonesCynthia Bailey, Blue Kimble, and Darius McCrary, among others.

The synopsis is: Infidelity, desire, and betrayal collide in this explosive drama. When two couples intertwine, a web of lies and deceit unravels, leading to a shocking climax. Can love survive the ultimate betrayal?

“For me, it was quite interesting,” Wendy admitted. “Coming as an actor first, and then stepping into the director’s shoes, I was able to delve into each and every character.”

“I had to be the men and how they think a certain way, and give the ladies different colors to play. The first day I met Apryl, she was a butterfly and she’s pastel, and my doctor, Cynthia, is more into jewel tone,” she explained.

“Being able to work and navigate through that was great, and BET+ really gave us such a wonderful platform to do that, and it allowed us to play. I felt like I was in a sandbox of just being able to create, and there is nothing more fulfilling than that. It was so great,” she elaborated.

Working with Blue Kimble

On working with Blue Kimble, Wendy said, “Blue is so grounded, and it’s rare to find an actor being so giving and extremely talented. He showed up, he was ready to do the work, and he nailed it. He was open to being vulnerable and that’s what I loved about him.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Wendy said, “For me, there is so much content that is out there, so it’s almost like survival of the fittest.”

“With that, there are a lot of advantages because you can do so many different projects and put a different voice on a different platform to have it live on. I am so glad that it can live on a network that is as supportive of this as it is,” she elaborated.

“You get so many more opportunities to get eyeballs, to see what you are doing,” she said, prior to praising her leading ladies Apryl Jones and Cynthia Bailey for being “social media queens.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Wendy revealed, “I am in the ‘Anthology’ chapter right now.”

“I just had a birthday, and I am surrendering overthinking,” she noted. “I am an overthinker when it comes to relationships, when it comes to love, life and the pursuit of happiness. I am just living in the now. This chapter is all about being present and being mindful.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to “study and to train.”

“The training is one thing that is very important,” she underscored. “I’ve been doing theatre and plays since I was eight years old, and that training has helped me navigate this business.”

“Remember, this is a business and take it seriously,” she stressed. “Study and become an expert in your craft. Also, go back to the theatre. I felt like we were doing theatre with ‘Who’s Cheating Who?’ This took me back to my theatre roots. Don’t be afraid to study.”

To learn more about Wendy Raquel Robinson, follow her on Instagram.

