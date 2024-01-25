Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘We don’t hit women’: How Yakuza differs from GTA

“From the start, we decided not to have a game where you can hit people yourself,” Yokoyama told AFP.
AFP

Published

Masayoshi Yokoyama is one of the main designers of hugely successful 'Yakuza' games
Masayoshi Yokoyama is one of the main designers of hugely successful 'Yakuza' games - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks
Masayoshi Yokoyama is one of the main designers of hugely successful 'Yakuza' games - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks
Mathias CENA

The “Yakuza” gangster series has long been seen as a Japanese “Grand Theft Auto” but Masayoshi Yokoyama, one of the main designers of the hugely successful games, dismisses any such comparison.

“From the start, we decided not to have a game where you can hit people yourself. All fights start with a provocation from the opponent,” Yokoyama told AFP ahead of the release of the latest instalment on Friday.

“And the hero never hits women, that’s an absolute rule,” explained the gravelly voiced executive producer of the series. “Our approach is the opposite (of GTA). It’s a completely different game.”

The beat-em-up role-playing game franchise has been running since 2005, telling the stories of big-hearted tattooed yakuza struggling with small-time thugs and their ruthless bosses — but above all with their pasts.

The 15 games released so far have been set mostly in Kamuchuro, a fictional part of Tokyo that bears a strong resemblance to Kabukicho, the Japanese metropolis’s real-life red light district.

The new one, titled “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth”, is set outside Japan for the first time, in Hawaii.

“From the beginning, we targeted a purely Japanese audience who actually go there and we wanted them to say: ‘Ah yes, that’s really how it is!’,” said Yokoyama, 47.

GTA “offers a very large map where you can act freely, but in ‘Like a Dragon’, you operate in a tight and dense space where you enjoy a story,” he says.

– A taboo word –

But Yokoyama, speaking at Sega’s high-rise headquarters in Tokyo, also wonders about what influence violent games are having on society, especially “when you see mass shootings on TV, and you learn that the author was playing at home”.

“It’s a very complex problem, but I think we can’t say that video games don’t have an influence, because, unlike a novel or a film, they allow you to have an immersive experience,” he says.

“So I think that when creating video games that contain violence or yakuza stories, it is imperative to think about the effects that this can have on players.”

The series was initially a niche affair in Western markets but, with 21 million copies sold, it now achieves 70 percent of its sales outside Japan.

The series was never called “Yakuza” in Japan, and the international title of the new episode “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth” drops the word for the first time too.

“The plots of the games in the series have gradually moved away from purely yakuza themes to focus on social issues and the story no longer only concerns the underworld,” Yokoyama said.

One of the only references in the new game is that the hero — the same as in the last game, on the run in Hawaii — is an ex-gangster.

“Having the word ‘yakuza’ in the (English) title harms sales in Japan,” Yokoyama said.

“Japanese society is getting tougher and tougher towards yakuza. In the past, we could talk about it on television but it has become a taboo word.”

In this article:Games, Japan, yakuza
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley at the Republican presidential primary in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in December 2023 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley at the Republican presidential primary in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in December 2023

World

Op-Ed: 300,000 people in New Hampshire voted. This is proof of what, exactly?

The end is near one way or another for Trump. It can’t come soon enough.

2 mins ago
A Belgian Malinois dog inspects crates during a demonstration on the sidelines of a joint press briefing of the Belgian and Dutch customs authorities A Belgian Malinois dog inspects crates during a demonstration on the sidelines of a joint press briefing of the Belgian and Dutch customs authorities

World

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

The EU on Wednesday launches a "European Ports Alliance" to harmonise methods in the fight against drug smuggling.

19 hours ago

Business

UAE sued in $2.8bn US lawsuit over ‘dark PR’ disinformation op

Copyright AFP SAM PANTHAKY The United Arab Emirates and its powerful ruler were sued in a Washington court Wednesday, accused of bankrolling a “dark...

17 hours ago
Unlike their ballistic counterparts, the testing of cruise missiles is not banned under current UN sanctions against Pyongyang Unlike their ballistic counterparts, the testing of cruise missiles is not banned under current UN sanctions against Pyongyang

World

N. Korea fires several cruise missiles towards Yellow Sea: Seoul military

Unlike their ballistic counterparts, the testing of cruise missiles is not banned under current UN sanctions against Pyongyang - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-jeNorth Korea...

24 hours ago