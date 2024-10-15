Water Mill at Badi: a Tibetan love story through the lens of Langsa Vito Zhuge

Photo courtesy of Langsa Vito Zhuge

Love, by virtue, is not a sign of patience. Yet the most beloved love stories narrate the enduring state of mind where longing competes with moving on to see who wins. Water Mill at Badi is a 2023 short documentary about fulfilling the wish of a 96-year-old mother. Through the artistic production lens of Langsa Vito Zhuge and the direction of Khabu, the award-winning project delivered an emotionally riveting and compelling story set on the snowy roof of the world Tibet, on the northern side of the Himalayas.

The Water Mill at Badi’s storytelling maintains simplicity while incorporating nuanced layers of cinematic visuals, personal narratives, and cultural aspects. Direct interviews and anecdotes from the people add to the story’s reality: the water mill itself demonstrates the region’s resilience against harsh conditions and describes the sustenance of local communities there. The subtle sounds depict the laidback lives in the region, though not without the difficulties of navigating what may seem to be the humdrum routine of everyday living.

When Vito approached the project, he was fully aware of the challenges that the production of the Water Mill at Badi would present after he conducted his research about Tibet. This included logistical barriers, adaptability, limited resources, and unpredictable and often harsh weather conditions. Vito believes these challenges are inherent to being a producer, and he found the entire experience to be one of learning and experimentation, which also impacted his personal view of the world and living.

Upon its release, the documentary received tremendous openings and responses from the audiences, earning nominations at many international entertainment festivals. It won Best Documentary Short at the IndieX Film Fest, Best Documentary Platinum Award at the Independent Shorts Awards, and Award of Merit in Documentary Short at the Impact DOCS Awards. Water Mill at Badi was also a runner-up for Best Documentary at the Ayodhya Film Festival. In an interview with the local media, Vito shared that the documentary’s success resulted from the efforts of the entire cast and crew, who collaborated, given the difficult production process and stringent shooting schedules. The documentary stars Yongzhong Lamu, LankasiMo, and MingqingLiu in pivotal roles.

The documentary was also officially selected to premiere at the Moscow International Documentary Film Festival Doker, RIFFA-RRegina International Film Festival and Awards, HollyShorts Film Festival, Aporia International Village Film Festival, and Madurai International Documentary and Short Film Festival. The screening and selection of the documentary, according to Vito, was a momentous breakthrough for the project, allowing for greater reach and making it a globally acclaimed production. The documentary showcased Tibetan culture, people, life, beliefs, and everyday activities to audiences worldwide. Vito is eager to participate in numerous similar projects in the future and fully immerse himself in the region’s diverse cultural tapestry.

Vito vividly recalls the reaction of the community members he filmed as one of the most memorable moments he spent working on the project, a memory he will always cherish and rejoice over. The reactions, cheers, and tears of happiness and joy reminded Vito of why he loves doing what he does and why he chose to be in the filmmaking business in the first place. The documentary was intended to honor their stories and let them know that their experiences mattered.

“So grateful for capturing their challenges and culture’s beauty,” said the producer.

Vito had an amazing experience working with director Khabu, whose knowledge and expertise are not unknown. Khabu received recognition at the Kolkata Shorts International Film Festival for Water Mill at Badi. The award-winning director has contributed to more than 20 projects centered in the Tibet region. Having the creative skills of an individual on board who helped to understand the region was a huge plus point for the entire team, and Vito has been showering praise and admiration for being able to learn from the best in the business.

Through this project, Vito has also discovered a newfound love for exploring remote regions across the world. His interest in learning new cultures, languages, and lifestyles has been piqued, and he actively seeks to be part of such working experiences. He reflects on when he and his team endeavored to integrate into the local community: he shared that the most effective communication occurred at the region’s most random places. At the local drink stop, friends from all over the place would gather and talk about possibly all topics at length. This gave Vito a deeper understanding of their perceptions, opinions, responses, directions, and assumptions, providing him with an interesting perspective on the world. Participating in conversations about topics he knows little about has become Vito’s new hobby.

“I feel well-prepared for future projects in remote locations or fast-paced environments. The experience has equipped me to approach storytelling with respect and authenticity, ensuring that I honor diverse voices and communities, particularly in the multicultural landscape of the US,”shared Vito.

To read more about Water Mill at Badi, please head over to Water Mill at Badi (Short 2023) – IMDb. Langsa Vito Zhuge can be contacted via his Instagram for professional partnerships.