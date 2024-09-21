Voice cast feels passionate connection to ‘Transformers One’ characters

Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry at the Paramount Animation Presentation of 'Transformers One' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

‘Transformers One’ stars talked about the film and why it means so much to them at SDCC earlier this year.

In July, fans at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) were given an exclusive look at the upcoming animated prequel, Transformers One. The film tells the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron’s friendship before they became mortal enemies.

The Hall H mainstage hosted a panel featuring voice actors Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16) and Keegan-Michael Key (B-127), director Josh Cooley and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, where they discussed all things Transformers, including their own experiences as fans of the franchise.

Key’s story will be familiar to many followers of the original TV series, as he would come home from school and plead with his mother to watch Transformers, promising to do his homework afterwards. “I absolutely loved watching the show,” he acclaimed.

Hemsworth feels similarly. “The nostalgia around it was something that I still hold so dear to my heart and the fond memories I have that these films and cartoons inspired, the stories that represented hope and justice — the subtle lessons as a kid that you’re picking up… it’s certainly an honour to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile, Henry found himself drawn to the underrated medical officer, Ratchet, who was very curmudgeonly and mean. But when it came to playtime, his loyalties lay elsewhere. “For some reason when I was younger, my parents only got me villain toys. I had Skeletor and Megatron, but I’d always make them the hero… So, being able to be Megatron is a dream come true,” said Henry.

The beginning before the beginning

The film is an origin story, taking place three billion years before the original series, yet featuring characters fans already love, including Optimus Prime, a.k.a. Orion Pax, Megatron, a.k.a. D-16, and Bumblebee, a.k.a. B-127. As di Bonaventura explained, “We pay homage to all the things you’ve all seen, whether it’s in TV or film, but at the same time it gave us the freedom to do something brand new. I think that’s the exciting news. You’re going to see the things you love and you’re going to see them in a way you’ve never seen them before.”

“I feel like villains don’t always start that way. Something happens. A turn of events happens that they follow their righteousness to this place,” said Henry. “I’m a huge fan of origin stories and trying to discover why they are who they are… With this [film], you get to see them discover all these different parts about themselves.” Hemsworth echoed this sentiment, stating “The appeal was the origin story, about unlocking or creating the history around the fact that they started off as friends and how do two best friends become mortal enemies.”

Reimagining familiar characters

In taking on a character as iconic as Optimus Prime, Hemsworth wanted to build on voice actor Peter Cullen’s amazing work. “The goal was never to mimic or sound like Peter Cullen. This is the brash, young, plucky version of Orion Pax/Optimus Prime and it was before he became the all-knowing, omnipresent figure that we’ve all come to know and love.”

Conversely, Keegan was tasked with providing a voice to a character that’s never really had one of his own. As Cooley noted, “What’s the best arc for a character that can’t speak? Let him speak a lot. And if there’s anybody in the world I want to hear read the phonebook, it’s this guy right here [pointing to Key].”

B-127 is the unexpected third wheel in Orion Pax and D-16’s friendship, literally bouncing off the walls with energy and wedging himself into their relationship. “He really insists that the three of us are going to be a trio now and they’re just like, ‘take it easy,’” said Key. “That dynamic, I think, lends itself to a lot of comedy.”

Robots have feelings too

There’s a breadth of emotions in the movie, including a lot of levity, but also very heartfelt moments. For Henry, characters don’t have to be live action to be three dimensional. “I always try to find the heart, no matter what. Just because it’s animation doesn’t mean these lives are any less important or that they don’t have emotions or range.”

Cooley added, “As an audience, if you’ve fallen in love with them as friends, it’s going to be heartbreaking when they finally break up.”

Transformers One is in theatres September 20, 2024. Read our review of the film.