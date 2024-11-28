Vivian Lamolli talks about the movie ‘Say a Little Prayer’ and the digital age

Vivian Lamolli. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

Actress Vivian Lamolli spoke about her new movie “Say a Little Prayer.”

The synopsis of the film is: When it came to love, these three best friends didn’t have a prayer! Now they do.

The three amigas recite an ancient prayer to the patron said of “all things lost” that promised to find their true love, unleashing an unexpected turn of events that breaks their hearts and tests their friendship.

How was your experience in “Say a Little Prayer”?

Stepping into the role of Cristina in “Say A Little Prayer,” was absolutely thrilling. I enjoyed every minute of working with my amazing castmates and exploring the beautiful city of San Antonio.

This was such a special project with an almost completely Latino cast, and definitely a Latina-led story. Working with our wonderful trifecta: writer and producer Nancy De Los Santos, producer Cristina Nava, and director Patrick Perez Vidauri was such an honor.

Every bit of filming this heartwarming romantic comedy gave me such pride and pleasure.

What did you like most about your character?

Oh wow, I can honestly say there were so many amazing discoveries & so much unique growth I was able to harness and uncover about myself while playing Cristina.

She is a single, widowed mother with a teenage boy and the life she is currently living is fine, but there is something missing: a new love.

I’ll leave it right there when it comes to her journey, because I don’t want to give away too much…but what I can say is we are so similar in being strong Afrolatinas who do not take no for an answer and always put familia first.

I am so blessed to play the role of a character who is Puerto Rican, fully Caribeña and has a heart of gold.

She was such a pleasure to dive into the deep end with all intentions of giving every last bit of my energy. I love what I do, so this just added so many more colors to the crayon box.

Vivian Lamolli. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

How was your experience in “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”?

I loved working with my Grease familia. What an iconic franchise and beautiful experience to be apart of. Shooting in Vancouver was such a blessing and working with Annabelle Oakes and Alethea Jones was a milestone moment.

Such brilliant creators in our industry and inspirational visionaries for myself as an aspiring director. Playing Kitty Facciano (another beautiful mama bear) was such a new and dynamic space to work in on such a large platform such as Paramount.

I was inspired by the women who have come before me: my mom, grandmother, and great aunts, among others…there were so many layers to a Latina experience in those times and I was grateful to dig deep for it.

Also, the music and choreography rocked thanks to the geniuses Jamal Sims and Justin Tranter.

What was it like working with Jason B. Schmidt in “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”?

What a sweetheart and insanely talented gem; love me some Jason. So happy for where his career is taking him, he deserves it. Love you brother!

What motivates you each day as an actress?

My family. I am so blessed to have their love, support, encouragement, prayers and advice. God is so good and to bestow upon me the responsibilities of exemplifying his love and carrying our name in honor, well that is one of my major drives…along with being Afrolatina in the business.

I know we still have such a long way to go; but to be a woman of color, Puerto Rican, Cuban and Italian – portraying characters with true authentic lives and stories, it’s such an amazing feat.

I pray that the ones who are coming up always shine their light and stay proud of their Latino heritage whether it be in front or behind the camera. There is room for all of us to shine.

Vivian Lamolli. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

It’s quite interesting because as a millennial I’ve definitely been smack dab in the midst of both realities.

I honestly have so much respect for digital creators because it is so much dedication to learn all those algorithms and what can spark interest in an audience. However, having said that there is nothing like our true authentic art – where I come come.

The stage, visual art with brush strokes feeling the emotional of a dance or the true blood, sweat, tears we put into a piece of performance art and giving it to the world so we can all heal.

Streaming shows are fine, making movies on your iPhone is fine…but there will never be anything like the silver screen and taking the time to make real work beginning with planting a seed and bringing it to life.

Again, I love what I do and I love the time, energy, love and respect it takes to do it.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

Never give up. So many unforeseen bumps in the road will come, your resilience is key. Listen to your gut, don’t force any situations – allow all art to flow.

Be patient and stay open – trust the process and enjoy the ride, it’s all in the details…don’t forget where you came from because it’s made you who you are today.

Trust in your purpose, in God, and your own heartbeat…leave the rest to the journey that will unfold beautifully before you.

Vivian Lamolli. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

What does the word success mean to you?

Success is being able to wake up in the morning and know that I am leading a life of integrity, gratitude and peace.

True happiness and success has only come from my Creator, our Lord in Heaven…if I tried to do everyday alone or think this business only came from my mere mortal moments life would be very lonesome where people strive to be: “at the top.”

It’s about the journey God has unfolded for us, and taking this to create a life we are grateful and happy to live.

To learn more about Vivian Lamolli, follow her on Instagram.