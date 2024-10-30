Vishnu Sinha’s approach to screenwriting focuses on authentic South Asian stories

Photo courtesy of Vishnu Sinha

When we stop viewing South Asian stories as “niche,” global cinema truly opens up. Screenwriter Vishnu Sinha is working toward this concept, one script at a time.

As one of the most influential screenwriters of the new wave of Indian representation in international film, Vishnu Sinha is not merely concerned with diversity for its own sake. Instead, his work pushes toward redefining what it means for South Asian voices to be amplified on the big screen.

Best known for his work on “The Royals,” a Netflix original TV series that dissects modern monarchy, power, romance, and identity, Sinha approaches storytelling with an intense focus on authenticity. “We are no longer trying to fit our stories into existing molds,” he says. “We are crafting new ones that reflect the real, nuanced experiences of South Asians worldwide.”

Breaking stereotypes, building narratives

In a world where South Asians make up nearly a quarter of the global population, their stories are still often marginalized—if not entirely overlooked—in mainstream Western entertainment. For decades, South Asian characters were reduced to stereotypes—flattened versions of reality meant to be palatable to a predominantly white audience. However, Vishnu Sinha’s work strives to break free from these limits.

“We are moving beyond the tropes,” Vishnu Sinha says. “Our stories are layered. They carry the weight of history, culture, and personal struggle. All this deserves to be fully explored.”

This shift in demand is a key part of what Sinha sees as a long-overdue change in how cinema functions. Streaming platforms have become the keystone for democratizing these stories, giving creators direct access to global audiences without the gatekeeping traditionally seen in Hollywood.

“The Royals” has been one such success. It tells a gripping story about modern monarchy and features a South Asian protagonist whose identity is a core part of the show’s exploration of dreams, love, and power. The series is set to premiere soon, and Hollywood is already on the edge of its seat. On top of that, “Strawberry Cream”, Sinha’s coming-of-age short film about a queer Indian teenager, eschews conventional tropes of coming-out and trauma. The feature film based on the short is already in development.

The balancing act of authenticity and marketability

Yet, the path to mainstream success is not without its challenges. Vishnu Sinha admits there is still a constant push and pull between staying authentic and making stories marketable. “There is always the fear that we might dilute our narratives to fit broader tastes,” he acknowledges. “But I’m hopeful that audiences will rise to the occasion. People want to see something real that does not feel manufactured.”

Up next in this dynamic film industry is Vishnu Sinha’s hope for a future where South Asian stories are not just part of the conversation—they are central to it. “I do not want South Asian stories to be seen as exceptional,” he says. “I want them to be part of global storytelling—where they belong.”

As the global appetite for diverse narratives expands, one thing is sure: Vishnu Sinha’s vision for the future of film is not merely a preview—it is the script guiding us toward a more inclusive cinematic journey.