Vincent Pastore of ‘The Sopranos’ talks about ‘Around the Sun’ podcast

Vincent Pastore. Photo Courtesy of HB Studio

Distinguished actor Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos” fame) chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the “Around the Sun” podcast.

This podcast was created by Brad Forenza, and it is co-produced by Suzanne Ordas Curry and Brian Dashew​.

Aside from Pastore, the ensemble cast of “Around the Sun” features David Alan Basche, Joanna Bonaro, Dolores Catania, François Clemmons, Lilli Cooper, Veanne Cox, David LaRosa, Marsha Mason, Christine Nagy, Austin Pendleton, Alysia Reiner, Sally Struthers, Maureen Van Zandt, BD Wong, Ryan Wotherspoon, and Brad Forenza… all of which are playing New Yorkers, yearning to connect. “I did that for Brad two months ago,” he said. “Brad is great.”

“Brad is one of my students, this is my second time working with him, we do a lot of things together. It was a good experience. I am putting out a play on Zoom and he is one of the actors. We have a run-through tonight,” he said.

“Around the Sun” earned three 2022 Indie Series Award nominations, including nods for “Best Audio Fiction Series,” “Best Ensemble — Audio Fiction,” and “Best Writing — Audio Fiction” for Brad Forenza.

In addition to the audio-only podcast, Pastore created a video episode with Brad Forenza, because — after a highly successful career — he is a firm believer in empowering independent artists and their work.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, “COVID.” “COVID is driving us nuts,” he admitted. “It makes it hard to do anything.”

Pastore is also an acting teacher but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he is at home and teaching via Zoom.

For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to “study.” “You have to take classes and you have to study,” he underscored. “It’s not easy, it’s a long process.”

He is known for his portrayal of Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on the defunct HBO series “The Sopranos.” “Even though that was 27 years ago, it was great and the show is still a classic,” he said.

On his plans for the future, he remarked, “Working, teaching, directing, and making movies. Also, to be able to go into my later years, and be able to relax and enjoy life like anybody else when they are 75 or 76 years old.”

Pastore defined the word success as “legacy.”

To learn more about actor Vincent Pastore, visit his official website and his IMDb page.