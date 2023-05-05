Victory talks about her new album ‘Glory Hour,’ and her single ‘Just Like In Heaven’

Grammy winner Victory. Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Victory Boyd chatted about her new album “Glory Hour,” and her single “Just Like In Heaven.”

A Grammy award winner, Victory opened up about being an artist in the digital age, and she shared the inspirations behind her music and songwriting.

‘Glory Hour’ album

Song selection process for “Glory Hour,” she said, “I had so many songs, and I selected the ones that I felt went together with this overall picture that I wanted to paint of the human experience, of darkness and glory, as well as defeat and victory. You can’t victory without having something to triumph over.”

“That’s what I really wanted to paint and to acknowledge the fact that there is darkness, but darkness will not have the final say,” he added.

‘Just Like In Heaven’

On her inspiration for “Just Like In Heaven,” she said, “I was inspired after reading this book called ‘Hosting the Presence.’ It’s a book written by this minister, Bill Johnson, and I started improvising on the guitar while being inspired.”

Victory continued, “I started praying over every part of society that I felt was broken, and then I asked God to let our justice system, schools, and hospitals to reflect heaven. That kind of principle was in the book and that’s what I was doing.”

“I had spontaneous freedom writings and I took these to my producers, one of which was my little brother, and I say ‘hey, I need you to help me produce this song’ and help me make something for the kids,” she said.

“At the time, I was writing music for Kanye West and I made a whole poem out of the concept, and I read the lyrics of the poem to him, and he told me that it was ‘nice’ and that ‘he liked it.’ I didn’t really have a name and he told me to name it ‘Just Like In Heaven’. It was simple and a great idea. The name of it came from Kanye and the beat of it came from my little brother, and the inspiration came from the Lord’s prayer,” she elaborated.

Songwriting and music inspirations

On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “I am inspired by hardships, but I am also inspired by moments when the hardships are overcome. My name is Victory and knowing that you don’t ever have to be defeated.”

“Any time you are in a place where you are down, I always look for the victory in it and I always come out with a song. Sometimes, you might not see a way possible of victory in a situation, but you do have the power to wait for glory hour,” she said.

“Essentially all of my music is turning these life situations into songs and stories of darkness and glory,” she added.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, she said, “I think it’s going to be a revolution because we are in the technology age, we just haven’t figured out how to connect all the dots yet. The value of a song feels like it’s reduced because it is so accessible and seemingly free.”

“The digital age provides a way for the flow of power in the music industry to be decentralized. The powers that be are now the people, everyone now has an opportunity to have a leveled playing field. There is more opportunity for more unique voices, choices, and expressions. The next step is that there needs to be more investors,” she explained.

“We have to recognize that being an artist is a business, and just like any business, you need startup capital. Now, it is common knowledge that the record labels are investors but we need to expand it so that anybody can be an investor, so that way, it’s not a leveled playing field in terms of consumption but for amplifying the voices as well,” she said.

“Once all of these aspects come into play, you’re going to see a revolution,” she added.

Stage of her life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, “Metamorphosis.” “I feel like I am a butterfly that is just about to break out of her cocoon,” she said.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and aspiring artists, she said, “It’s important to believe right now that on the other side of you, finishing this song and album, and pulling together a tour, are generations of souls that specifically would like to say ‘thank you’ to you for persevering. They might not know that they need you yet, they might not even be born yet, but you must believe right now that they exist. For no other reason, overcome for them.”

“Remember, there is a place for that song, and it will save people’s lives,” she added.

Desire to work with Ms. Lauryn Hill

Victory listed Ms. Lauryn Hill as her dream collaboration choice in music. “I would love to work with Lauryn Hill, she is the best,” she admitted.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Victory said, “Success means to not become tainted by the superficial definitions of the word success that the world portrays to us. Essentially, I believe I am already successful, and to express the beauty of who I already am in a genuine way without allowing it to be undone or undermined, that’s success to me.”

“Most people trade the brilliance of who they are because they are so hungry to be loved, and I want to be so full of the love of God, and then, I go empower and transform the world from a place of acceptance,” she added.

“Wait for ‘Glory Hour.’ You will find yourselves in dark moments but don’t ever give up on believing that on the other side is glory hour,” she concluded about the new record.

“Glory Hour” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Victory, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.