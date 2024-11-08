Victoria Sophia talks about ‘Eyes in the Trees’ film

Victoria Sophia. Photo Credit: Dana Patrick Photography

Actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian Victoria Sophia chatted about her new movie “Eyes in the Trees.”

Emmy winner Timothy Woodward Jr. directed the film from a script by Emmy winner Mike Manning, B. Harrison Smith, and H.G. Wells.

How was your experience in “Eyes in the Trees”?

Working on Eyes in the Trees was an unforgettable experience. Filming in Krabi and Bangkok provided stunning, surreal landscapes that brought a distinct richness to the project, with the lush greenery and dynamic environment intensifying the film’s atmosphere.

Shooting internationally, especially in Thailand, added depth to the story and allowed me to fully immerse myself in Thai culture, which was both enriching and inspiring.

As someone who grew up loving The Island of Dr. Moreau, contributing to this reimagined vision was truly a dream realized, especially alongside such a talented cast and crew who brought incredible energy to the project.

What was it like working with Timothy Woodward Jr. as director?

I loved working with Timothy. He has a meticulous eye and he’s dedicated to

perfection. Timothy has a clear creative vision and communicates it beautifully.

Even during the long days, his professionalism and positivity kept the team

motivated and focused. He’s someone who genuinely cares about bringing the

best out of us in every scene.

What was your experience working with the rest of the cast?

The cast was lovely. Working with the cast was a genuinely positive and collaborative experience.

Most of my scenes were with Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who was a great scene partner and hilarious—he always kept everyone laughing behind the scenes.

Ashley Greene was a sweetheart, she brought warmth and professionalism to every take.

My first scene with Thomas Kretschmann showed me immediately how well we could work together. This cast was free of ego– everyone was committed to creating a strong final product.

Even during late-night shoots, we found ways to keep a light, supportive atmosphere. This cast was a breath of fresh air.

What did you like the most about your character?

Elodie is a total badass! I loved that she’s such a tough, clever con artist. I love stepping into the life and mindset of a character so different from myself.

Playing Elodie, who has a real grit and edge to her, allowed me to push my boundaries and have a lot of fun in the process.

What did this screenplay teach you about yourself?

“Eyes in the Trees offers a profound message about self-awareness and the

responsibility we have to our world and all who inhabit it.

Working on this screenplay reinforced my belief that we have a duty to protect and preserve our planet for future generations, and the importance of conscientious actions in our daily lives.

What do your plans for the future include?

Short-term, I’m thrilled to be filming a new project in Italy this December. As we move into the new year, I will be producing and developing new projects that have a meaningful impact through my production company, Light in the Dark Productions.

I’m also deeply committed to giving back, and I look forward to continuing to devote time to helping sick children feel less alone.

Long-term, I plan to tell stories that contribute to the betterment of humanity and advocate for the wellbeing of animals. I will continue to bring purposeful narratives to life

How does it feel to be an actress in the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

Acting in the digital age is… interesting. While streaming, technology, and social media hasn’t changed my approach to acting as a craft, it has shifted my approach to connecting with my audience.

The digital age has brought a new layer of accessibility and complexity to the industry that I’ve chosen to embrace rather than shy away from.

For me, the evolution of the industry challenges me to keep growing and adapting as an actor and producer, and presents new opportunities for non-traditional talents to shine.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

To me, success is the freedom to pursue projects that resonate deeply with my

values, particularly those that convey messages aimed at the betterment of

people and animals.

Success means having the opportunity to work for the love of the game, and not the money and the fame.

In the earlier stages of my career, I took on roles that didn’t align with my interests out of the hustle of establishing myself as an actor.

Now, as I’m more settled in my career, I look to choose roles and projects that truly inspire me, both as an actress and a producer.

What would you like to say to fans and viewers about the new movie? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

I hope that audiences take away a sense of empowerment and reflection regarding their role in creating a better future.

While Eyes in the Trees is a sci-fi thriller filled with fantastical elements, I encourage viewers to consider the larger implications of the story and how we can collectively work toward preserving our planet.

My hope is that the film inspires thoughtful dialogue and motivates individuals to take actionable steps in their own lives for the greater good.

