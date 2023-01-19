Victor Webster talks about his new Hallmark film ‘The Wedding Veil Journey’

Victor Webster. Photo Credit: Vassilis Ikoutas, Hallmark Media

Canadian actor Victor Webster chatted about his new Hallmark film “The Wedding Veil Journey.”

Aside from Webster, it stars Alison Sweeney, Lacey Chabert, and Autumn Reeser. It will premiere on Saturday, January 21. It was filmed partly on location in Greece. “It was an exceptional journey,” he said. “I’ve never been to Greece before, but it has been on my bucket list forever. We went there over there in the winter and it didn’t feel like winter at all.”

“There were no people there in the winter, the streets were empty, the shops were closed, and we had the whole place to ourselves. It was just us and the cats, it was great,” he said with a sweet laugh.

“It was so beautiful in Greece and I loved the food. We had some great guest actors that were a part of this film, they did such a good job putting the cast together. It was a pleasure working on this movie and it was just incredible being in Greece,” he exclaimed.

The synopsis is as follows: Tracy (Alison Sweeeny) and Nick (Victor Webster) agree to set aside work to make time for a long overdue honeymoon to Greece. When they wind up on a secluded island, they confront their life choices.

On being a part of the Hallmark family over the years, Webster said, “I like how positive and uplifting everything is. The people that watch Hallmark enjoy it for its positivity, especially in a time when things are weird and strange. They do these movies so well, so it’s a pleasure to be a part of the family, I love it.”

“After you watch a Hallmark film, you have a big smile on your face and you feel positive about the values that can be enjoyed by the entire family. Everybody can watch these movies together and they are the perfect family bonding experience,” he said.

“I hope the fans enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed filming it,” he added.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, at a time when streaming and technology are so prevalent, Webster said, “It’s great, it allows a lot more movies and TV shows to be made and to be seen. It gives up-and-coming filmmakers or established filmmakers more opportunities to put things out there, and there are potentially more opportunities for us actors. I think it’s great.”

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring actors, he said with a chuckle, “Don’t do it.” “Don’t become an actor, unless you are absolutely 100 percent drawn to it and have to do it. The life of an actor is very unpredictable, and there is a very small percentage of actors that work all the time.”

“If you are drawn to the artistic value of acting, then do that,” he added. “Make sure you are doing it for the right reasons and that it fulfills you.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Onward and Upward.” “I am always striving to be a better version of myself, as well as to move and to grow in positive ways,” he said.

‘Days of Our Lives’

A “Days of Our Lives” alum, he opened up how his experience on the daytime soap opera has helped mold him into the actor that he is today. “That show involved a lot of memorization,” he said. “We would shoot an episode a day so I had to learn 20 to 30 pages each time.”

“In my last day that I worked there, I came in and did 75 pages of dialogue, which was 31 scenes, and we filmed them all in five hours. It really trained my brain on how to get dialogue to stick,” he added.

He played the role of Nicholas Alamain, which was the nephew of Vivian Alamain (played by the iconic Louise Sorel). “Louise played my whacky aunt. Working with her was awesome and so cool,” he said about the esteemed actress.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Webster said, “Feeling fulfilled in what you do, that’s a success.”

To learn more about Canadian actor Victor Webster, follow him on Instagram.