Victor Alfieri talks about the new Lifetime film ‘Art of Passion’

Katie Reese and Victor Alfieri in 'Art of Passion.' Photo Courtesy of Lifetime

Veteran actor Victor Alfieri chatted about the new Lifetime film “Art of Passion,” which was written and directed by Christie Will Wolf.

“Filming the ‘Art of Passion’ movie was good,” he said. “It was unexpected because I was called on a Sunday morning to do it and then I was on a flight to Miami to do it.”

A native of Rome, Italy, Alfieri had great words about working with Christie Will Wolf and actress Katie Reese, who played the lead female role in it. “Working with both of them was wonderful,” he admitted. “I only have wonderful things to say. It was amazing. Christie is a very good director, I was very impressed with her ideas and her vision.”

“We filmed the movie in a few weeks and it looks incredible. The locations were absolutely amazing,” he added.

“In this movie, I liked the fact that my character James is an artist because I love to draw and paint as well,” he remarked. “Mostly, I enjoy doing creative things, it runs in my family. Growing up, I was one of the best students in the art classes.”

On being an actor in the digital age, Alfieri said, “I don’t feel any difference, to be honest. Behind the camera, you still perform and you do what you do in theater. The only difference is that everything is fast-paced these days. You go with the flow.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, “Vacation.”

He listed Oscar winner Al Pacino as his dream acting partner. “AL Pacino would be at the top of my list. There are so many great actors that I love,” he admitted.

For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to “not give up.” “That’s the lesson,” he said. “There are a lot of rejections in this business.”

Alfieri concluded about “Art of Passion,” “Sometimes in life, you need to take matters into your own hands. That’s what I got out of it, and that’s what I think the audience will get out of it.”

