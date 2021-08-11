Connect with us

Veteran actress Marion Ross of ‘Happy Days’ spotlighted on ‘The Donna Drake Show’ on CBS New York

Veteran actress Marion Ross of “Happy Days” was recently spotlighted on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Marion Ross
Actress Marion Ross. Photo Courtesy of Marion Ross Archives, BHBPR
Actress Marion Ross. Photo Courtesy of Marion Ross Archives, BHBPR

Ross is known for her role as Marion Cunningham (Mrs. C) on the hit ABC television sitcom Happy Days, on which she starred from 1974 to 1984, and received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

The iconic TV actress shared her inspiring journey as an actress with two-time Telly award-winning TV host Donna Drake, as well as sharing fun experiences she had along the way.

Ross was recently honored with her own bronze statue on July 2. Her hometown of Albert Lea, Minnesota, is so proud of their famous TV mom that they have named a theatre after her, as well as a street in her honor. She is also authored her book “My Days: Happy and Otherwise.” In 2001, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Their entire conversation may be seen below.

