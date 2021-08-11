Veteran actress Marion Ross of ‘Happy Days’ spotlighted on ‘The Donna Drake Show’ on CBS New York

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News.
Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years.
He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music including Aerosmith, Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Nana Mouskouri, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Dame Vera Lynn, Olivia Newton-John, Academy Award winners Jeff Bridges, Regina King, and Rita Moreno, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, actor Dean Cain, Donny Osmond, Marie Osmond, Lee Ann Womack, Idina Menzel, Mike Posner, Hank Williams Jr., Connie Smith, Lynn Anderson, Martina McBride, Cheap Trick, Rascal Flatts, Backstreet Boys, N Sync, New Kids on the Block, Kiefer Sutherland, Cyndi Lauper, Carol Burnett, Fran Drescher, Ray Price, Charley Pride, Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Hardwell, The Marshall Tucker Band, Sarah Brightman, Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Barenaked Ladies, Andy Summers of The Police, Charlie Daniels, Ann and Nancy Wilson from Heart, Kristen Chenoweth, Susanna Hoffs and Vicki Peterson from The Bangles, Matchbox 20, Hot Chelle Rae, Martin Garrix, Jewel, Amy Grant, Kris Allen, David Cook and Phillip Phillips from American Idol, Cody Simpson and Austin Mahone, Daniel Powter, Matt Nathanson, Little Big Town, Easton Corbin, Chris Young, Sandi Patty, Matthew West, Paul van Dyk and Sander van Doorn, Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takac from the Goo Goo Dolls, Dan Tyminski, Ron Block and Jerry Douglas from Alison Krauss and Union Station, Rhonda Vincent, Del McCoury, Gene Watson, among countless others.
He has also interviewed Olympic gold medalist in wrestling Mark Schultz (whose life was made into the film "Foxcatcher"), as well as Olympic gold medalist in diving David Boudia, Olympic gold medalist Michelle Carter in shot put, Olympic bronze medalist pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, and the world's greatest magician Criss Angel; moreover, he has interviewed the following Olympic swimmers: Nathan Adrian, Caeleb Dressel, Cody Miller, Ryan Murphy, Natalie Coughlin, Tyler Clary, Jacob Pebley, Michael Andrew, Tom Shields, Kaitlin Sandeno and Ricky Berens.
In daytime television, he has interviewed Emmy winners Scott Clifton ("The Bold and The Beautiful"), Gina Tognoni ("The Young and the Restless"), Patrika Darbo, among many other soap actors.
In 2017, he won "Best Twitter from Long Island" for @Powerjournalist in the Arts & Entertainment category in the "Best of Long Island." In 2018 and 2019, he won additional "Best of Long Island" honors in Arts & Entertainment for his journalism and blogging. In 2020, Markos Papadatos was named "Best Long Island Personality" and "Best Blogger on Long Island."