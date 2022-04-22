Vanessa Mathison makes her acting debut on ‘General Hospital’

Vanessa and Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Cameron Mathison

On April 21, Vanessa Mathison made her acting debut on the hit ABC soap opera “General Hospital.”

Vanessa is the real-life wife of Emmy-nominated actor Cameron Mathison, who has been playing the role of Drew Cain. They have two kids together: Lucas Arthur Mathison and Leila Mathison.

This role was a belated birthday present for Vanessa. She played the character of Mia, an executive coach who meets with Drew about his business plans for the future, and she brought so much vitality to the role.

Her husband expressed his gratitude in a post on social media about her being on the popular ABC daytime drama. “Today’s the day,” he exclaimed. “Vanessa will be acting for her very first time… with me on ‘General Hospital.’ I hope you check it out and show her some love.”

“I have to say… Frank Valentini made the character of Drew a reality for me, and now he has made Vanessa’s dream come true as well. Vanessa has been a GH fan her whole life! When I met her I was Ryan on ‘All My Children’ and she had no idea who I was… she only watched GH. Look at you now Vanessa,” her husband elaborated in a gracious post.

“So thank you Frank, and thank you to every single cast and crew that was so kind to Vanessa on her big day. I love you guys,” Cameron expressed.

