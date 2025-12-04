Valentina Ganeva talks directing ‘Schindler Space Architect,’ working with Meryl Streep and Udo Kier

Filmmaker Valentine Ganeva. Photo Courtesy of 'Schindler Space Architect'

Filmmaker and director Valentine Ganeva chatted about directing “Schindler Space Architect,” as well as working with Meryl Streep and the late Udo Kier as the narrators.

Directed by Valentina Ganeva and co-written by Ganeva and Gerard V. Casale, the feature-length documentary film is narrated by Meryl Streep and Udo Kier.

What inspired you to direct “Schindler Space Architect”?

This project felt like a calling. It was an opportunity to right a wrong in a way and to give an unvarnished platform for a true original thinker and rebel.

I think Schindler’s story will resonate with anyone who has ever felt underappreciated or sidelined.

For creative types, it affirms the eternal challenge artists face to stay true to their vision against the backdrop of commercialization and status quo.

What did this project teach you about yourself?

It showed me that I’m capable of taking risks, putting myself on the line, persevering and achieving.

As an indie filmmaker, I had to overcome many challenges along the way and take on numerous roles, producer, researcher, writer, director, and editor, and rainmaker.

Werner Herzog said, “Every man should pull a boat over a mountain once in his life.”

It was in reference to his epic film “Fitzcarraldo” where he took on the impossible task to literally pull a 320-ton steamship over a mountain and endured extreme difficulties trying to complete his film.

“Schindler Space Architect” was my boat and I got it over the mountain. It was a very empowering experience.

How did it feel to have Meryl Streep and the late Udo Kier narrate it?

I am so grateful to Meryl Streep and Udo Kier for narrating “Schindler Space Architect.”

When I began this project, it never occurred to me that these luminaries would one day lend their esteemed voices. I mean, really, Meryl Streep?

A series of unlikely events brought her into the fold. One connection was author Susan Orlean who lives in a Schindler designed home.

Susan wrote the fabulous book “The Orchid Thief,” which was turned into the film “Adaptation” in which Meryl starred.

Meryl was familiar with Schindler through Susan and through her friend Holland Taylor, who also lives in a Schindler home and been a wonderful friend to the film. But that was just one connection.

Ultimately, all roads seemed to lead to Meryl narrating the film, and of course, she is extraordinary. Not only is her performance flawless, but she was also so kind to me, a first-time director who was incredibly nervous to meet her.

Meryl immediately put me at ease, giving me a big, warm hug. I can’t tell you how much that meant to me.

She truly empowered me as a first-time female director. One example of her support and generosity – at the very end of the recording session I took some photos for our social media, and she invited me to be in the shot with her.

Meryl smartly knew that my photos would have more impact if we’re together in a kind of behind-the-scenes moment. Having Meryl narrate the film and put her stamp of approval brought the project to whole other level.

Xander Berkeley, who voices Frank Lloyd Wright in the film brought the late Udo Kier to the project. We became instant friends. Udo was by my side, supporting the film when it screened at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and Modernism Week.

I’m still deeply saddened by his passing. Udo’s unique presence in voicing R.M. Schindler brought a profound sense of humanity to the film. I saw similarities between Udo and Schindler – both outsiders, original, rebels, and underestimated.

Udo shared that one of his dreams was to be in a film with Meryl Streep and it makes me very happy to know that even though they didn’t share screen presence, their voices are together in my film forever.

What motivates you each day as a filmmaker and storyteller?

My belief in the importance of my mission to educate and empower the audiences worldwide by sharing with them Schindler’s story, his ideas as well as my story of perseverance in making this film

How does it feel to be a filmmaker and storyteller in the digital age?

Exciting! It’s like a kid with a box of new toys, you can still play with your favorite oldies, but you can also mix and match and make new connections.

It’s just more ways to express ourselves and our ideas, but one thing stays constant – you need to have a good story to tell. That never changes.

How do you use technology in your daily routine?

There is no escaping technology in my daily routine – from checking my iPhone in the morning to creating content for social media, digital editing, research and the list goes on.

With AI becoming part of the landscape, I’m also looking into learning new applications. I truly believe that if you want to stay relevant in a changing world, you need to know the new technologies.

What is your advice for young and emerging filmmakers and storytellers?

Pick your battles carefully, make sure that you are connected to your project on a deep level, so you can see it through all the ups and downs that come with making a film so you can bring the audience a story that moves them as deeply as it moved you when you embarked on that journey.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success is when you earn a living by doing what you love. Your “work” is your passion, it fulfills you, it enriches your life, and it makes a difference in the lives of others. To be able to contribute to humanity by doing what moves you.

What would you like to tell our readers about ‘Schindler Space Architect’? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

Cinema has the power to transform us – as does Schindler’s work. Schindler transformed the way we see space and how we use it. He did not build homes, as much as spaces for living.

His designs inspired his peers and future generations of architects in profound ways. I hope the film illuminates architecture in how it determines the quality of our lives, keeping us connected to nature.

Also, the lesson for all of us: Don’t compromise your vision and keep going.

For more information on the documentary movie “Schindler Space Architect,” visit its official website.