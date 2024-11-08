Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Tyler Rich talks about his new single ‘All the Small Things’ and headlining tour

Country artist Tyler Rich chatted about his new single “All the Small Things” and his headlining tour.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Tyler Rich
Tyler Rich. Photo Credit: David O’Donohue 
Tyler Rich. Photo Credit: David O’Donohue 

Country artist Tyler Rich chatted about his new single “All the Small Things” and his headlining tour.

Signing with ONErpm

Rich spoke about his recent signing with ONErpm. “That felt great,” he admitted. “When I partnered ways with my record label, I needed something completely fresh and brand new. I just wanted a nice little musical facelift.”

“The most important thing, for me, was to stay independent and to be able to record a lot of music, and release a lot of songs, and I wanted them to sound the way I wanted them to sound. I want to be in creative control again just like I used to be,” he explained.

“I really missed that part of music, and I needed to fall in love with it again. So far, with ONErpm, it has been amazing,” he acknowledged.

‘All the Small Things’ single

On his new single “All the Small Things,” he said, “I was listening to the Blink-182 song of the same name one day. I was looking at the title of it and I was thinking of writing a completely different song that had nothing to do with that.”

“With this song, it showed me the biggest picture of life, which is to be full of all the small things at the end of the day. That’s where it came from. We wanted to write a song that was upbeat in tempo and feel-good, but with an important message that makes people actually feel something. I think we did it!”

“I would love for people to listen to the song and relate to it,” he added.

Headlining tour

Rich spoke about his forthcoming headlining “Hello California” tour, which will be all over the United States.

“We are just announcing the first two weeks of it, along with the new single,” he said. “The rest of the tour dates will also be announced soon thereafter. I am very, very excited about it… It has been a long time since we’ve done a proper headlining tour.”

“The fans should be prepared for the same party we’ve had in the past but it will be a little more elevated. They should definitely bring new friends that haven’t seen us before, that way, they can check our music out,” he elaborated.

“Also, I cannot wait for all this new music to come out,” he added.

The Paramount

Rich recalled playing The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island along with Chris Lane and Dustin Lynch on Lynch’s “Hell of a Night” Tour. “I loved that venue,” he exclaimed. “It has a Founder’s Room downstairs, and that was so cool. It was just awesome.”

Dream duet choices in music

Rich listed Post Malone and  Canadian pop star Tate McRae as his dream collaboration choices in music.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Give up to get it.” “It’s all about the sacrifices in life to chase the dream and to support the family,” he said.

“I am ready to be super busy again; it’s going to be awesome,” he added.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “Being able to pay my bills doing what I love.”

“All the Small Things” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about country singer-songwriter Tyler Rich, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

In this article:all the small things, Artist, Country, Music, onerpm, Single, the paramount, Tour, Tyler Rich
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Platform Calgary Platform Calgary

Tech & Science

Innovation Week celebrates Calgary’s ‘all in’ tech transformation

The CBRE 2024 Scoring Tech Talent Report shows that Calgary’s tech workforce grew by 7.5% in 2023, and 78% over the last five years

19 hours ago
Donald Trump supporters at the moment Fox News declared him victorious in the 2024 presidential election Donald Trump supporters at the moment Fox News declared him victorious in the 2024 presidential election

World

Op-Ed: Losing elections, lazy American style – You get what you deserve

Now maybe you’d like to condescend to getting something right for a change?

20 hours ago

Business

Working smarter: Top productivity killers revealed

Another strategy is to designate specific times for checking emails and messages, minimising interruptions by disabling non-essential notifications.

21 hours ago
Smartphone makers are racing to develop more potent batteries that can charge faster and last longer Smartphone makers are racing to develop more potent batteries that can charge faster and last longer

Life

Study: Negative effects of smartphone use on young people

Social pressure to respond quickly to messages or notifications creates a “pressure-driven loop”.

21 hours ago