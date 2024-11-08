Tyler Rich talks about his new single ‘All the Small Things’ and headlining tour

Tyler Rich. Photo Credit: David O’Donohue

Country artist Tyler Rich chatted about his new single “All the Small Things” and his headlining tour.

Signing with ONErpm

Rich spoke about his recent signing with ONErpm. “That felt great,” he admitted. “When I partnered ways with my record label, I needed something completely fresh and brand new. I just wanted a nice little musical facelift.”

“The most important thing, for me, was to stay independent and to be able to record a lot of music, and release a lot of songs, and I wanted them to sound the way I wanted them to sound. I want to be in creative control again just like I used to be,” he explained.

“I really missed that part of music, and I needed to fall in love with it again. So far, with ONErpm, it has been amazing,” he acknowledged.

‘All the Small Things’ single

On his new single “All the Small Things,” he said, “I was listening to the Blink-182 song of the same name one day. I was looking at the title of it and I was thinking of writing a completely different song that had nothing to do with that.”

“With this song, it showed me the biggest picture of life, which is to be full of all the small things at the end of the day. That’s where it came from. We wanted to write a song that was upbeat in tempo and feel-good, but with an important message that makes people actually feel something. I think we did it!”

“I would love for people to listen to the song and relate to it,” he added.

Headlining tour

Rich spoke about his forthcoming headlining “Hello California” tour, which will be all over the United States.

“We are just announcing the first two weeks of it, along with the new single,” he said. “The rest of the tour dates will also be announced soon thereafter. I am very, very excited about it… It has been a long time since we’ve done a proper headlining tour.”

“The fans should be prepared for the same party we’ve had in the past but it will be a little more elevated. They should definitely bring new friends that haven’t seen us before, that way, they can check our music out,” he elaborated.

“Also, I cannot wait for all this new music to come out,” he added.

The Paramount

Rich recalled playing The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island along with Chris Lane and Dustin Lynch on Lynch’s “Hell of a Night” Tour. “I loved that venue,” he exclaimed. “It has a Founder’s Room downstairs, and that was so cool. It was just awesome.”

Dream duet choices in music

Rich listed Post Malone and Canadian pop star Tate McRae as his dream collaboration choices in music.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Give up to get it.” “It’s all about the sacrifices in life to chase the dream and to support the family,” he said.

“I am ready to be super busy again; it’s going to be awesome,” he added.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “Being able to pay my bills doing what I love.”

“All the Small Things” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about country singer-songwriter Tyler Rich, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.