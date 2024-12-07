Tyler Hynes talks ‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’ and ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’

Tyler Hynes. Photo Credit: Ricardo Hubbs, Hallmark Media

Hallmark actor Tyler Hynes spoke about starring in “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” and “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

‘Groomsmen trilogy’

“Filming ‘Groomsmen’ was a blast,” Hynes exclaimed. “I’ve worked with too many dudes this year,” he admitted.

“I hope the ‘Groomsmen’ trilogy feels like something new, and I hope everybody sees themselves in it… and I hope they watch it with their family and their friends,” Hynes said.

“The second movie in the trilogy, which they filmed in Greece, was focused on Jonathan Bennett. I would love to go back to Greece. Those were good times… What a year it has been,” Hynes reflected.

Hynes shared that he hopes to go back to “Greece in the summer.”

He describes Annie Howell and Shaina Rae Julian of Hallmark as two “wonderladies” and thanked them for all of their hard work this year (and for organizing all of those events).

‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’

Hynes stars in the film “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” along with Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, among others.

On his starring role in “Three Wiser Men and a Boy,” Hynes said, “It was so much fun, and once again, we had our candy cane costumes on.”

“If we were to do a sequel after this one, we can probably call it ”Four Wise Men’ at that point,” he jokingly laughed. “Imagine if the kid grows up, and he is Brendan Penny?”

Screenwriter and co-star Paul Campbell proclaimed Hynes as the “king of dude pileups,” referring to the “Groomsmen” trilogy and “Three Wiser Men and a Boy.”

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’

On his rom-com “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” he remarked, “That movie was so much fun. It was wonderful working with Hunter King… isn’t she wonderful? The fact that she has won two Emmy Awards is just bonkers (in the best way possible).”

2024 Christmas Con in New Jersey

“I can’t wait to get into my Candy Cane costume for Christmas Con,” Hynes said. “We can’t wait… this year has been unbelievable, and the fans have just been incredible.”

“New Jersey is going to be fun,” Hynes hinted. “It is coming up so soon… next weekend.”

Cigarettes After Sex is Hynes’ most-listened to band of 2024, according to his Spotify list

Hynes shared that the band he listened to the most this year on Spotify was Cigarettes After Sex, and he listed them as one of his all-time favorites.

“The band Cigarettes After Sex is so great, and they are such an inspiration,” Hynes admitted. “I would listen to them years ago and if I were to make my own music, it would sound something like that.”

“They are one of the biggest touring bands in the world now, and they are crushing it. They are living proof that if you are good at something, eventually, it will work out,” he acknowledged.

Thanking his fans

As always, Hynes shared his love and appreciation for his dedicated fans, which are affectionately known as the “Hynies.” “I love my fans. They are so loyal, and the absolute best,” he concluded.

To learn more about actor Tyler Hynes, follow him on Instagram.