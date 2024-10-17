Tyler Hynes talks about ‘The Groomsmen First Look’ and Hallmark ‘Jingle Stop Tour’

Tyler Hynes in 'The Groomsmen First Look.' Photo Credit: Elena Nenkova

Actor Tyler Hynes chatted about his new Hallmark movie “The Groomsmen First Look” and being a part of the Hallmark “Jingle Stop Tour.”

‘The Groomsmen First Look’

The synopsis of the film is: A cautious pediatrician and an overseas doctor, meet at a wedding in Philadelphia, but the long distance, family, and their friends may hinder their budding romance.

Hynes had great words about working with his “Groomsmen” trilogy co-stars Jonathan Bennett and B.J. Britt. “They were both incredible to work with,” he admitted.

“I hope the Groomsmen trilogy feels like something new, and I hope everybody sees themselves in it… and I hope they watch it with their family and their friends,” Hynes said.

‘Jingle Stop Tour’ in New York’s Hudson Yards

For the 15th anniversary of “Countdown to Christmas,” Hallmark is spreading joy to fans with the first-ever Jingle Stop Tour.

16 talented actors from this year’s holiday movies traveled on a Hallmark Christmas-themed bus from Washington, DC, to Philly to New York’s Hudson Yards (at The Vessel). They stopped to greet fans, hand out treats and spread cheer.

“It feels very good,” Hynes said about being at Hudson Yards. “To be here with B.J. Britt, Jonathan Bennett, Andrew Walker, and Paul Campbell is great. They are all my closest family.”

“Right now, B.J. just met Paul and Andrew for the very first time, and it felt like he was meeting my in-laws,” Hynes noted.

2024 Christmas Con in New Jersey

“It is amazing to be here at Hudson Yards,” Hynes reiterated, prior to adding that he is looking forward to Christmas Con in New Jersey. “It is going to be fun,” Hynes hinted. “It is coming up so soon.”

Hynes recalls his time in Greece

Hynes also recalled his time in Greece. “I only got to go there for a minute but we did some filming in Greece,” he revealed. “It was spectacular! Greece is just beautiful.”

Hynes defines success

On his definition of the word success, Hynes remarked, “Success is spending time with the people that I love… such as moments like this… with Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, B.J. Britt and Jonathan Bennett. These are my people.”

Hynes concluded by expressing his love for his dedicated fans, which are affectionately known as the “Hynies.” “I love my fans. They are the best,” he exclaimed.

To learn more about Tyler Hynes, follow him on Instagram.