Tyler Hynes talks about ‘Roadhouse Romance’ film on the Hallmark Channel

Actor Tyler Hynes chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new film “Roadhouse Romance” on the Hallmark Channel.

Tyler Hynes
‘Roadhouse Romance’

This original movie will premiere on Saturday, September 11 on the Hallmark Channel, as part of the network’s “Fall Harvest” programming event, and he stars opposite singer and actress Lauren Alaina. “It was fun,” he admitted. “There is some singing, there is a Mustang, and it’s a good time.”

The synopsis of “Roadhouse Romance” is as follows: Lieutenant Callie Jackson (Lauren Alaina) arrives home from her tour of duty and must come to terms with everything that’s changed while she was away, especially at her family’s iconic BBQ establishment, Tucker’s Roadhouse. She is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy at the Roadhouse, which has always been a destination for great food and discovering new country music talent.

Callie steps up to help her mother and aunt prepare for the fall festival at Tucker’s Roadhouse, which also means searching for her late grandfather’s special barbecue sauce recipe which was lost while she was away.

After a chance run-in with TV director Luke (Tyler Hynes), who is passing through town, he helps Callie determine what is worth hanging on to and when it’s time to let go. “I like the fact that Luke is a little bit of an observer,” he said. “Luke was going through his own turmoil and silliness in his Hollywood existence coming to this town and feeling uncomfortable and I liked the fact that he was finding himself in these people that he is meeting,” Hynes said.

“I hope the fans can see themselves in this film, and that they can see themselves in these characters and in this world,” he said. “I hope this movie gives them a break from the world, a slight catharsis, and it gives them a refuge and a safe place to go.”

Digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “I think it’s good. Things evolve and they change as they should. You get new experiences that come up and push things in new directions.”

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “It is a challenging thing to have a dream and a passion and a desire for something, and you are not met with the warm reception that you would hope. That can be tough and disheartening.”

“Become a student and somebody that practices your craft,” he said. “Then, you will eventually get to a place where you can find value in what you are creating, and you will be valued for it. Put your head down and work hard, be humble, and put in the work, and then you will realize that it actually happened.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, “Finding peace while giving peace.” “That is the motto that I am living by,” he said.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “Conducting yourself in a way that is fulfilling to you, that is success.”

To learn more about actor Tyler Hynes, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

