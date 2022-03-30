Tyler Hynes talks about his new Hallmark film ‘Always Amore’ with Autumn Reeser

Tyler Hynes in 'Always Amore.' Photo Courtesy of Crown Media.

Actor Tyler Hynes chatted about his new romantic drama Hallmark film “Always Amore,” where he stars opposite Autumn Reeser.

In “Always Amore,” he stars opposite Autumn Reeser and Oscar nominee Patty McCormack. This new original film will premiere on Sunday, April 3, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. “Working with Autumn was lovely, she is very sweet and very good at what she does. Autumn is a talented artist. Not only is she a good actress but she is also a good human being,” he said.

“Patty McCormack is just a bright shining light. We definitely had some fun on this movie. Very few people can break me during a take when I am filming, but Patty is an absolute gem and treasure. We laughed relentlessly,” he added.

On being a part of this film, Hynes said, “It was a nice time and it was a cute little film. It acknowledges people in the hospitality industry. I hope people enjoy the movie.”

Giada De Laurentiis, world-renowned celebrity chef, New York Times best-selling author, restauranteur, and Emmy-winning TV personality served as executive producer. “Giada is lovely,” he admitted. “I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting her until recently. She was very happy with the movie so that’s very important to me.”

Synopsis of ‘Always Amore’

Elizabeth (Autumn Reeser) is working hard to keep her late husband Marco’s Italian restaurant, Il Cibo È Vita, afloat with the support of her mother-in-law Nonna (Patty McCormack) and devoted staff.

She is holding on to the recipes and styles established by Marco to honor his memory, but business continues to go downhill. Elizabeth is forced to work with Ben (Tyler Hynes), a “restaurant fixer” who has many new ideas to save money, enhance the décor and change the menu. “Ben is a very supportive character, he is in a situation and he is trying to do what he normally does to fix restaurants and help people turn around their businesses. Ben is particularly sensitive,” Hynes said.

At first, Elizabeth resists change but slowly begins to open herself to new ideas while teaching Ben about what makes Il Cibo È Vita so special.

They seize the opportunity to enter their head chef into a cooking competition to revitalize interest in Il Cibo È Vita. All the while, Elizabeth rediscovers her passion

for baking and might even open her heart to new love.

“Always Amore” is a Gastronomy Road Productions Ltd film. Giada De Laurentiis, Anne Fox, Dan Fox, Danielle Jackson, Allen Lewis, Bianca Versteeg, Orly Adelson, and Harvey Kahn are executive producers. The movie is produced by Charles Cooper. Kevin Fair directed the movie from a script by Julie Sherman Wolfe.

RomaDrama Live! in Palm Beach, Florida

Hynes will be a part of the upcoming RomaDrama Live! fan event, which will take place in Palm Beach, Florida, from June 24 to 26, 2022. “I am very excited about it. I can’t wait to be in Florida with everybody. The timing will work out right,” he said.

To learn more about RomaDrama Live!, check out their official website

For his dedicated fans, the “Hynies,” Hynes concluded, “I really appreciate them as human beings. They are a group of supportive individuals and they support me, each other, and the films. I will probably do a Facebook Live after the movie airs just with the fans on the Facebook groups so I can have a chat with them. They are exceptional humans and they breathe so much light into this world.”

To learn more about actor Tyler Hynes, follow him on Instagram.




