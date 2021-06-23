Twister and Nerf inventor Reyn Guyer talks about ‘Jamazon’

Reyn Guyer. Photo Courtesy of Marbaloo

Reyn Guyer chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the catchy tune “Jamazon.” He is a publishing legend in Nashville, inventor of Twister and Nerf and he is launching a new kids music YouTube channel.

On the idea for Jamazon, he said, “The truth is, my children were the inspiration for Jamazon. When they were young and it was time for bed, I started to sing ‘gotta get your jammas on.’ Pretty soon I realized that I was already singing the chorus so why not put some verses to it…and that’s what I did.”

“Jamazon” has stood out on Youtube and become a huge hit with the kids space. “We have every hope that Jamazon will become the go-to song for kids’ bedtime routine around the world. As a parent, I know one of the trying periods of a parent’s day with their children is bedtime. So, if singing a bedtime song together can bring joy to everyone involved. I’m very glad to be a part of it,” he said.

“We all know how much fun it is to giggle with other people. My hope is that parents find that ‘Jamazon’ sparks a house full of giggles,” he added.

When asked if there were any inspirations in the illustrations for the YouTube video, he responded, “I worked with Colin Jack on the illustrations for ‘Jamazon.’ I encouraged him to think of this as a neighborhood where all the children were going to bed at the same time. They were all ‘picking up their bats and balls’ and ‘scrubbing their teeth and brushing their face’ and doing all the things needed to be done before bed. I think he did a good job of it,” he said.

From physical games like Twister and Nerf, to online stories and songs for kids, he opened up about that smooth transition. “For me, the transition wasn’t very difficult because writing children’s songs and stories is what I have been doing all my life. Since I was in my teens, I started writing songs for fun,” he said.

“My friends and I used to sit around the campfire and sing them together. It’s something that has always come naturally to me. The transition happened organically because I have always seemingly enjoyed writing and thinking like a kid — that’s what I do. Maybe it’s possible I never grew up,” he explained.

To learn more about Reyn Guyer, check out his official website.